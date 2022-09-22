Kareem Goode II didn’t want to be called junior, so he started going by Duce. The No. 2 has followed him throughout his life, including the number he wears on the field and the number he wears on his chain.
Despite his number, Goode is the No. 1 player in the Emerald secondary.
“He’s had a great start to his senior year. He’s our leader in the secondary,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “He’s the one that if we want to lock down a guy, he’s the one that we go to.”
For the past two years, Goode’s name was seldom called by the announcer on Friday nights. Despite the talent he showcased in practice, Goode struggled to stay healthy. He made spot starts as a sophomore but couldn’t stay on the field because of a combination of injuries.
2021 was going to be his breakout season — it was going to be his first full season playing cornerback, showcasing his hard work as he was learning a new position — but he virtually missed his entire junior season with a combination of a turf toe that required surgery and a concussion that knocked him out of his return game and forced him to miss the next week as well.
The missed time put an extra emphasis on Goode’s senior year, as he missed out on really two years worth of film, which is key in trying to play college football.
“It put a big chip on my shoulder, knowing that I’m not going to get a lot of film,” Goode said. “Knowing that I’m going into my senior year and film matters. I want to get recruited, so it hurt a lot.”
Since he was out with a foot injury most of last season, Goode went to work building his upper body strength, allowing him to build up his strength for his senior season, which he has been active in stopping the run while also slowing down the passing game.
“Duce has worked extremely hard in the offseason and has gotten his body conditioned to play this year,” DuBose said. “In the weight room, he’s really developed into one of our leaders. He doesn’t lead with his mouth, but he leads by working. He’s grown up a lot. I’m tickled to death with where he’s at right now.”
Along with time in the weight room, Goode maintained his yoga program, maintaining his flexibility.
“At DB, you need hips. You have to open up and run,” Goode said.
Most Friday nights, Goode is on an island on his own side of the field, allowing him to usually lock up the opposing No. 1 receiver. Because of that matchup, teams usually stay away from his side of the field.
“Coaches watch film. He’s long, he’s active and he moves well,” DuBose said. “As coaches scout against him, they will limit their shots (at him). People know it’s hard to make a living out there. If you dance around the fire enough, you’re libel to get burned. You see it out here. I pick on our offensive coaches a lot because seldom do they throw at him at practice.
“It’s just one of those things were he has to minimize and mentally understand that he has to be ready to play every snap because you never know when it’s going to come. He has accepted every challenge we have given him this year and exceeded so far. I’m just glad he’s with us.”
Crescent will attempt to avoid No. 2 when it drops back to pass on Friday night.
