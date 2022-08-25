Powdersville coach Robert Mustar said Patriots player Thomas Williams is “clearly one of the best athletes we’ve ever had come through our program.”
Mustar would know. He has been head football coach and athletic director since the school started 12 years ago.
“You’re going to be impressed wherever he’s playing, whether he’s playing running back, if we have him split out as a receiver — and on the defensive side of the ball as corner or safety,” Mustar said. “He’s all over the place. The thing people don’t see is how humble of a kid he is. The way he conducts himself is in a very business-like manner. He’s a fun kid to have around.”
Class 3A No. 4-ranked Powdersville (1-0) travels to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Abbeville (1-0) for a blockbuster Friday night matchup.
“I’m calling it ‘August playoffs’ because this is a quality playoff team that will be around in 3A football for a long time in November,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “I’m really impressed. They have D1 athletes all over the field. Their quarterback, running back and receiver are all exceptional. Their athleticism really strikes me.”
Williams, rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, averaged more than 150 rushing yards per game last season. He is a Virginia Tech commit and is expected to play defensive back for the Hokies.
“A good spread offense is always going to be balanced, and they’ll run the ball just as much as they throw it,” Nickles said. “They do both so well. That’s what’s been keeping me and my coaches up at night.”
Powdersville went undefeated in the regular season last year, with its lone loss coming to Chester in the state quarterfinals. Patriots quarterback Eli Hudgins completed 132 of his 223 passes for 2,129 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.
“The quarterback really catches my eye,” Nickles said. “He’s one of the best baseball players in the state. Any kid who thinks he just needs to just play baseball, they need to talk to him. Football and baseball have made him one of the best quarterbacks.”
Senior receiver Drake Sloan is Hudgins’ top target.
Mustar said the Patriots are preparing to face an “explosive” Abbeville offense.
“It’s a little bit different than what we do,” said Mustar, whose team runs its offense from the shotgun. “We have to take time out during scout periods to make sure our kids are getting a proper look. It’s a different monster than what we’re used to.”
The strength of the Powdersville defense is its linebacking corps, which includes seniors Jalen Rambert and Peyton Little. Lambert, who is 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, is a 3-star prospect who has offers from a handful of Division I programs.
Mustar said the Patriots are preparing for a fast and physical opponent.
“Watching them (Abbeville) on film, they are all over the place,” he said. “Across the board, you can tell they are a well-coached team and a well-disciplined team, and, obviously, very athletic.”
Nickles said his offense is on track but is “still making a lot of mistakes.” The Panthers have been without last year’s top rusher, Antonio Harrison, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Abbeville has a plethora of backs who are sharing carries, including Jamal Marshall, Jha’Louis Hadden, Karson Norman and Altavious Patterson. Quarterback Zay Rayford does his share of running, and he was 4-of-5 passing last week against McCormick. His top target is receiver Jay Hill.
Linebacker Ty Cade, defensive back Kendall Barr and safety Javario Tinch are among the leaders on the Panthers’ defense. The trio combined for eight interceptions in 2021. Tinch had four of them.
“My philosophy is to try to schedule the best teams you can in your non-region opponents,” Mustar said. “That way, when you get to region play, you’ve been tested. You don’t have false confidence. We want to be able to say that we went after some teams and got them on the schedule. That’s the best preparation we can be looking for.”