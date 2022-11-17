Asked to compare Fairfield Central's offense to another team Abbeville has played this season, Panthers coach Jamie Nickles didn't hesitate.
"Westside, without any question," he said.
And that's one opponent the Panthers want to forget. The Class 4A Rams beat Abbeville 31-20 after taking a 28-0 lead in the first two quarters, all on breakaway touchdown passes.
If there is one glaring weakness for Abbeville (10-2), it has been the inability to avoid getting beat on go routes.
"We need to have better coverage," Nickles said. "A lot of that has to do with athletes. We have struggled against good athletes. Central is definitely in that category."
Abbeville hosts Fairfield Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The winner advances to the Upper State championship.
The Griffins (9-3) are a spread team with a dynamic passing attack. Quarterback Cameron McMillon has completed 173 of 290 passes for 3,056 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has nine interceptions.
"He's a little different kind of freshman quarterback," Fairfield Central coach Demetrious Davis said. "We've got some pretty good receivers around him that help. For a freshman, he's had a pretty good year."
McMillon has three main targets. TyDarian Grier leads the way with 69 receptions for 1,059 yards and nine TDs. Jai Boyd has 954 yards and nine touchdowns, while Donovan Watkins has more than 500 yards and seven scores.
"They are very balanced," Nickles said. "They'll run and pass, and they have a tremendous screen game, as well. They have athletes everywhere."
The Griffins' strength on defense is at the second level. They rotate several linebackers who have put up the top individual numbers on the team.
Stephano Gadsden has 114 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Josh Green has 101 tackles, including 11 for losses. JaShaun Manning (133 tackles) and Miles Roberson (119 tackles) join C.J. Sampson, who leads the team with six sacks.
"We're starting to play sound, hard-nosed ball on the defensive side, which has helped us these past couple of weeks," Davis said. "We haven't been playing very good on offense lately. I think we've become a team that, right now, is riding our defense and special teams."
The teams have three common opponents. Abbeville and Fairfield Central blew out Columbia and Newberry, but the Griffins' had a tougher time than Abbeville did against Ninety Six. While Abbeville beat Ninety Six 41-7, Fairfield Central had five turnovers in a 28-7 win.
Abbeville dominated in the first two rounds of the playoffs, running just 11 plays and scoring 70 points against Columbia in the first round, then racking up nearly 300 first-half yards against Newberry before a running clock was implemented in the second half. In each game, the Panthers had several long touchdown runs.
"We have good athletes, but all that is over now," Nickles said. "Now you are playing against the stingiest defense you've been on the field with."
Davis said you can't stop Abbeville's rushing attack.
"You've got to be able to try to contain them a little bit," he said. "They've got so many kids who kind of do the same stuff. You'll see one number and think that's the same kid and it's another kid."
Indeed, the Panthers do hit opponents with a number of backs. Five different Panthers had rushing touchdowns in last week's game, including quarterback Zay Rayford, fullback Altavious Patterson and wingbacks Jamal Marshall, Jha'Louis Hadden and Ty Cade.
Friday night will be Abbeville assistant coach Mark Smith's 500th game. Smith was also a longtime baseball coach at the school.