McCORMICK — Trying to stop Abbeville's powerful running game is a daunting task, even if the opponent crowds the line with a 6-2 defense.
For one quarter in Friday night's contest, Class 1A McCormick kept Class 2A No. 2-ranked Abbeville to just seven points. Then, the Panthers started throwing the ball. And it worked.
Panthers quarterback Zay Rayford was 4-of-5 passing for 128 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, and rushed for another, to lead his team to a 40-3 victory in the season-opener for both teams.
"I've watched them (the Chiefs) in some jamborees, and they've played everybody tough early," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "It's going to take us a little time to find a groove. Especially without 2."
No. 2 is Antonio Harrison, the Panthers' leading rusher last season. He suffered an ACL injury during an AAU basketball game in the spring and isn't expected back until sometime about midseason.
Friday's game was stopped for nearly 30 minutes late in the third quarter when McCormick's Dre'Kevan Thomas went down with a neck injury. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for precautionary reasons, McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. The teams agreed not to play the final 4:50 of the third quarter and go with a running clock in the fourth.
"We had gas in the tank," Pratt said about the Chiefs' early success. "The kids were anxious to play. We had a couple of blown coverages. Abbeville does what it does, and they do it good.
Rayford ran in from 4 yards out for Abbeville's lone score in the first quarter.
McCormick kicker Elliot Carson kicked a 28-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 7-3.
Less than minute later, Rayford connected with big Altavious Patterson on a check-down pass that went 69 yards for the sophomore's first varsity touchdown.
"That was pretty impressive," Nickles said of Patterson's TD. "McCormick was in a 6-2 defense, so, if you get it over there, you like your chances. That's why we passed a little more tonight."
Jha'Louis hadden scored twice in the second quarter, first on a 29-yard run and then on a 21-yard pass from Rayford.
Jay Hill, who got an earful on the sideline from Nickles after he got an unsportsmanlike penalty, went out and responded with a 20-yard TD grab from Rayford.
"I thought he responded well," Nickles said. "You've got to live and learn to walk away from situations, not only in football but in life. That's more of a life lesson than anything else."
Abbeville's Jamarcus Martin scored on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 7 20 7 6 – 40
McCormick 0 3 0 0 – 3
FIRST QUARTER
A – Zay Rayford 4 run (Addison Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M – Elliot Carson 28 FG
A – Altavious Patterson 69 pass from Zay Rayford (Nickles kick)
A – Jha'Louis Hadden 29 run (conversion failed)
A – Hadden 21 pass from Rayford (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – Jay Hill 20 pass from Rayford (Nickles kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Jamarcus Martin 37 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – A: Jamal Marshall 6-61, Jha'Louis Hadden 7-50, Jamarcus Martin 1-37, Jakwon Elmore 3-33, Zay Rayford 4-23, Jamiaze Bowie 1-5, Altavious Patterson 2-4. M: A'Chean Durant 16-72, Markese Stevens 8-15, Amias Parker 6-2, Taquan Thompsons 1-(-5), Richard Conner 1-(-6), Dre'Kevan Thomas 5-(-6).
Passing – A: Zay Rayford 4-5-128-0. M: Markese Stevens 3-5-38-0.
Receiving – A: Altavious Patterson 1-69, Ty Cade 1-22, Jha'Louis Hadden 1-21, Jay Hill 1-20. M: A'Chean Durant 1-19, Dre'Kevan Thomas 2-19.
Records: Abbeville 1-0; McCormick 0-1
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Powdersville at Abbeville; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lincoln County (Ga.) at McCormick