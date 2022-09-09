No one will accuse Abbeville of having an easy pre-region schedule.
The Panthers (2-1) have played highly ranked teams in classifications above and below them. Abbeville lost a close one to Class 3A Powdersville, but then defeated defending Class 1A state champion Southside Christian last Friday.
Abbeville travels to play Class 4A Westside (1-1) this Friday. Westside fell to Belton-Honea Path 19-17 in the season opener, but then drubbed T.L. Hanna 45-7 last week.
“They’re really good,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “They’ll compete for a state championship in 4A. They are well-coached and have tremendous athletes. Their size and speed concerns me a lot. Their offensive line is outstanding. Their receivers are very speedy. Their quarterback is a gunslinger. Their running back is a threat to go to the house on any play.”
Rams quarterback Cutter Woods had four touchdown passes against T.L. Hanna. He was 13-of-18 passing for 286 yards and also rushed for 53 yards.
Woods’ top target is wide receiver Joshua Williams, who had seven catches for 132 yards and two TDs last week. Nehemiah Smith and Jimmar Boston each had a TD reception in the game against T.L. Hanna.
Rams running back Hunter Puckett had 19 carries for 95 yards and two TDs last week.
Abbeville has been without starting quarterback Zay Rayford since he strained a leg muscle in the Powdersville game. Nickles said his availability will be a game-time decision this week. Backup quarterback Jay Hill has played well in Rayford’s absence.
“I think he’s stepped in and done a pretty good job,” Nickles said.
Westside coach Scott Earley is impressed with Abbeville.
“Tradition never graduates, and they are a fast physical football team,” Earley said. “It should be a great game.”
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.