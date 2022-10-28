NINETY SIX — It took Abbeville just one play, and then it was a deja vu for Ninety Six and coach Matthew Owings.
The Panthers gave the ball to Jamal Marshall on the first play of their first series, and the running back split the middle and ran 54 yards for a touchdown.
"Obviously, it can't help the psyche of the players," Owings said. "It seems like ever since I've been here, that first play, they take it to the house. If you're not in the right spot, they've got a chance to bust it, and they did."
The No. 3-ranked Panthers, who wrapped up the Region 1-2A title last week, rolled to a 41-7 victory on Friday night in the region finale for both teams.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said Marshall's run "set the tone for the night."
"I thought we came ready to play," Nickles said. "You worry in these scenarios when you've already clinched the region championship, but I was pleased that we came ready to play."
After Marshall's score, Abbeville jumped on the Wildcats again as safety Javario Tinch intercepted Ninety Six quarterback Braden Mitchell and took it back for a 53-yard touchdown. Tinch also had a bone-rattling hit on Ninety Six receiver Jaycob Gonzalez later in the game.
"He's a three-year starter who has an offer from The Citadel," Nickles said. "He's just a solid football player."
The Panthers didn't punt in the first half and took a 34-0 lead into the break. Abbeville subbed heavily on offense for the entire second half.
Abbeville kicker Addison Nickles, at North-South All-Star Game selection, drilled two 37-yard field goals. Panther fullback Altavious Patterson and quarterback Zay Rayford also had short scoring runs, and backup running back Jakwon Elmore scored late in the game.
Ninety Six's biggest highlight came late in the third quarter when Mitchell connected with Gonzalez on a 49-yard TD pass.
"I was glad to see our guys convert," Owings said. "That being said, I appreciate coach Nickles. He put in subs early, and we subbed after that first series and played our jayvee guys. Big props and respect to coach Nick for doing that."
The Wildcats were down to just 18 varsity players on Friday night because of injuries and the flu that swept through the program this past week. The illnesses forced the cancellations of the jayvee and middle school games, and several underclassmen had to step in and play key roles for Ninety Six.
Abbeville will open the playoffs at home next Friday against Columbia.
"I thought we played pretty well throughout the region," Nickles said. "We'll see what our bumps and bruises are and start the final chapter."
Ninety Six will travel to face Fairfield Central in the first round of the playoffs.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 17 17 0 7 – 41
Ninety Six 0 0 7 0 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
A – Jamal Marshall 54 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A – Javario Tinch 53 INT return (Nickles kick)
A – Nickles 37 FG
SECOND QUARTER
A – Altavious Patterson 4 run (Nickles kick)
A – Nickles 37 FG
A – Zay Rayford 1 run (Asher Johnston kick)
THIRD QUARTER
NS – Jaycob Gonzalez 49 pass from Braden Mitchell (Aubrie Middleton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Jakwon Elmore 12 run (Guizeppi DellaSavla kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – A: Jamal Marshall 4-68, Jha'Louis Hadden 2-35, Jakwon Elmore 3-30, Karson Norman 4-25, Altavious Patterson 3-24, Cam Lee 3-22, Demarcus Leach 3-19, Jamarcus Martin 2-12, Zay Rayford 1-1. NS: Kayden Payne 3-15, Briant Witherspoon 1-9, Braden Mitchell 9-6, J'Nivous Oliver 1-5, Zayvion King 5-3, Carver Davis 1-0.
Passing – A: Zay Rayford 2-3-10-0. NS: Braden Mitchell 9-19-121-1.
Receiving – A: Karson Norman 1-8, Javario Tinch 1-2. NS: Jaycob Gonzalez 3-64, Ethan Gardner 2-20, LaDarion Waldrop 2-17, Carver Davis 1-15, Zayvion King 1-5.
Records: Abbeville 8-2 overall, 5-0 region; Ninety Six 5-5, 2-3 region.
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Columbia at Abbeville; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ninety Six at Fairfield Central.