NINETY SIX — It took Abbeville just one play, and then it was a deja vu for Ninety Six and coach Matthew Owings.

The Panthers gave the ball to Jamal Marshall on the first play of their first series, and the running back split the middle and ran 54 yards for a touchdown.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags