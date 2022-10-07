It seemed like everything went Abbeville's way Friday night.
The Panthers scored on each of their three first drives, and the A-bone worked extremely well throughout their Week 7 contest.
Ultimately, No. 4 Abbeville ran for 328 yards and threw for 73 more in a 49-0 beatdown at Chesnee.
"Real proud of the kids' effort," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "We beat a good team in Chesnee. I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff."
Running back Jamal Marshall led the Panthers in the region victory with 131 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Both of Marshall's touchdowns came in the first quarter to give Abbeville a quick two-score lead
Karson Norman, Jha'Louis Hadden and Ty Cade each had a rushing touchdown against the Eagles. Quarterback Zay Rayford also threw for a score to Jay Hill in the third quarter.
Abbeville's Jason Uldrick capped off the blowout win with a pick-six with 6:44 left.
"We had the A-bone rolling pretty good and it was by committee, which was good to see," Nickles said.
The Panthers (5-2) will now focus their attention to their Week 8 showdown with Landrum next Friday. The Cardinals will travel to Hite Stadium coming off 45-31 win over Ninety Six.
