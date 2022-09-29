ABBEVILLE — Things went as expected early on Thursday night, as No. 4-ranked Abbeville held Liberty to a three-and-out on its first drive, then Altavious Patterson went 46 yards for a touchdown on the Panthers' first possession.

Then the outmanned Liberty team started controlling the clock, and J.J. Hernandez scored a touchdown to tie things in the second quarter. That's all the Red Devils (2-4 overall, 0-1 Region 1-2A) could muster, though, as the Panthers (4-2, 1-0) took over and ran away for a 41-7 victory in the region opener for both teams.