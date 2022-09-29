ABBEVILLE — Things went as expected early on Thursday night, as No. 4-ranked Abbeville held Liberty to a three-and-out on its first drive, then Altavious Patterson went 46 yards for a touchdown on the Panthers' first possession.
Then the outmanned Liberty team started controlling the clock, and J.J. Hernandez scored a touchdown to tie things in the second quarter. That's all the Red Devils (2-4 overall, 0-1 Region 1-2A) could muster, though, as the Panthers (4-2, 1-0) took over and ran away for a 41-7 victory in the region opener for both teams.
"The first half was what you call Paul Sutherland Football 101," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said of the Red Devils' coach. "He took us to school, and he did a great job. We used to deal with him when he was at Pendleton years ago. That was classic Paul Sutherland, one of the finest coaches this state has ever seen."
After tying the game at 7, Abbeville responded on its next possession, with little-used wingback Karson Norman breaking free for a 64-yard touchdown run to give Abbeville a 14-7 lead at the half.
Norman scored again on the third play of the second half — this time on a 62-yard run — to put the Panthers up 21-7. Norman, who carried the ball just four times for 135 yards, found the end zone again on a 5-yard TD run in the third.
Jha'Louis Hadden's 14-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put Abbeville up 34-7, then Patterson added a 26-yard TD run in the fourth.
"In the second half, I thought our athletic ability took over a little bit," Nickles said. "I thought our kids really settled in and went out there and got some stops and really took control of the game in the third quarter."
Patterson rushed the ball five times for 85 yards. Nickles was impressed with Patterson and Norman.
"My babies are growing up," Nickles said. "I hope they keep on growing up. We still have a lot of work to do. We're still sloppy in so many areas. We'll just keep working on it day by day."
Both teams kept the ball on the ground, with each quarterback passing just once. Hernandez led the Red Devils with 19 carries for 79 yards. Liberty controlled the time of possession (39 minutes to 8). Abbeville had 11 first downs, and Liberty had 10.
Abbeville had 349 yards of total offense to Liberty's 153. Linebacker Ty Cade led the Panthers' defense with seven solo tackles and three assists.
GAME SUMMARY
Liberty 0 7 0 0 — 7
Abbeville 7 6 21 7 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
A – Altavious Patterson runs for 46 run (Addison Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
L – J.J. Hernandez 1 run (Mason Davis kick)
A – Karson Norman 64 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – Norman 62 run (Nickles kick)
A – Norman 5 run (Nickles kick)
A – Jha’Louis Hadden 14 run (Asher Johnston kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Patterson 26 run (Guiseppi DellaSavia kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – L: J.J. Hernandez 19-79, Austin Smith 10-28, Peyton Reed 8-17, Iasac Reece 4-11, Seth Terry 8-10 . A: Karson Norman 4-135, Altavious Patterson 5-85, Jamal Marshall 5-24, Jha'Louis Hadden 3-39, Zay Rayford 4-36.