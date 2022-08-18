Abbeville
Buy Now

Abbeville running back Jamal Marshall runs for yardage in a scrimmage against Greenwood.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Abbeville opens the season Friday night in an unusual position: ranked No. 2 in the state.

Most teams would covet that spot, but the Panthers have started each of the past five seasons ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Gray Collegiate grabbed that position this year after winning its first state title.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags