Abbeville opens the season Friday night in an unusual position: ranked No. 2 in the state.
Most teams would covet that spot, but the Panthers have started each of the past five seasons ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Gray Collegiate grabbed that position this year after winning its first state title.
The Panthers travel to Class 1A McCormick on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup, and Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles is not happy. It’s not about the ranking, though.
“Nothing’s clicking on either side of the ball right now,” Nickles said. “That’s understandable after just two weeks of practice. It’s just fundamentals, and we just haven’t practiced enough. It’s the little things that make good football teams, and we have a long way to go.”
Abbeville and McCormick have explosive offenses and can score on big plays, but McCormick — behind an inexperienced line — relies mostly on breakaway plays instead of sustained drives.
“I’m impressed with their size and athleticism,” Nickles said. “I’m really impressed with them from A to Z.”
The Chiefs’ offense runs through backs A’Chean Durant and Amias Parker, and quarterback Markese Stevens is a threat to run and pass.
“We depend on the big play, but, to be honest with you, that front line has got to block,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “They’ve got to stay on their blocks and hope we can get through the crease. Yes, McCormick has some talent in the backfield, but, again, that front line is going to be the tale of the story Friday night.”
Nickles said his team will have to play fundamentally sound defense against the Chiefs.
“We’re not at this point in time, so they’ll get loose on us a couple of times,” Nickles said. “They’re not a team that wants to take the ball and drive, drive, drive. They want to take the ball and score.”
The Panthers, behind a plethora of talented wingbacks and fullbacks, have no problems driving on teams. Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford is a threat to run and pass, Altavious Patterson is a big and punishing fullback, and running backs Jamal Marshall, Ty Cade, Jha’Louis Hadden and Karson Norman should all get carries. The Panthers are the most dangerous on jet sweeps.
“You see that Wing-T coming at you and you’ve just go to stop it,” Pratt said. “We know it and see it coming, and our guys are going to have to play hard-nosed football and make tackles.”
The Panthers head into the season minus last year’s top running back, Antonio Harrison, an All-Lakelands player who tore his ACL during an AAU basketball game in the spring. Nickles said the backfield is a “process” in the works right now.
After watching his team in two scrimmages, Pratt said his team had learning points on offense and defense. “I think the defense is going to be the strength of McCormick this year,” Pratt said.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.