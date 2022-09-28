Liberty football coach Paul Sutherland and Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles know each other well. They have a mutual respect for one another.
“There is no one in the coaching profession who I respect more than coach Nickles and the Abbeville staff,” Sutherland said. “They do it the right way in developing high school football players who play the game the way it’s meant to be played.”
Sutherland, who Nickles calls a “legend,” was the all-time winningest coach at Pendleton before taking the head coaching job at Franklin County, Georgia in 2018. He returned to South Carolina in 2021, accepting the Liberty job. He is tasked with rebuilding a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.
“We are very early in the building stage of this program,” Sutherland said. “We are committed to building this thing from the ground up, with the foundation being placed on the lower levels and developing our kids at Liberty.”
No. 4-ranked Abbeville (3-2 overall) hosts Liberty (2-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday for homecoming. It’s the Region 1-2A opener for both teams.
“This week, we are just looking to continue to learn how to compete every snap against the premier 2A program in the state,” Sutherland said. “It will be a challenge, as we only dress five seniors; but, we look forward to seeing how our young men accept the challenge.”
Nickles said playing the Red Devils is a lot like looking in the mirror.
“They are very similar to us,” he said. “They’ve evolved to an H-spread. Schematically, we’re two very similar football teams. He (Sutherland) knows how to stop us.”
The coaches faced each other several times when Sutherland was at Pendleton, which was in the same region with Abbeville from 2008-10.
“Playing Abbeville makes you better, regardless of where your program is currently, because your kids see what it’s supposed to look like,” Sutherland said.
The Panthers have been without last year’s leading rusher, Antonio Harrison, all season because of a torn ACL. Nickles said Harrison won’t return until late October, but the running back has started working out with the team. He’s just not taking contact.
The Panthers have turned to a trio of running backs to shoulder the load in Harrison’s absence. Jamal Marshall has 46 carries for 371 yards, Jha’Louis Hadden has carried the ball 49 times for 346 yards, and Altavious Patterson has 29 carries for 209 yards. Hadden and Patterson both had 100-plus-yard games in Abbeville’s Sept. 16 contest against Crescent.
Abbeville starting quarterback Zay Rayford has suffered a couple of different injuries this season. Jay Hill has performed well in his absence. Nickles said Rayford is likely to see action this week. Hill and Rayford have combined for 10 TD passes on just 33 total passing attempts. Top receiving targets are Javario Tinch and Ty Cade.
“I’m hoping we’re healthy,” Nickles said. “It’s a new season, and I’ll be anxious to see how excited we are.”
Liberty is a run-first team that is led by quarterback Peyton Reed. He has 72 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns. A trio of running backs — J.J. Hernandez, Austin Smith and Seth Terry — share the load. Hernandez leads the group with 232 yards on 35 carries. Reed has passed just 35 times and has four interceptions.
