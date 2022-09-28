Liberty football coach Paul Sutherland and Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles know each other well. They have a mutual respect for one another.

“There is no one in the coaching profession who I respect more than coach Nickles and the Abbeville staff,” Sutherland said. “They do it the right way in developing high school football players who play the game the way it’s meant to be played.”

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags