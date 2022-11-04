ABBEVILLE — Abbeville ran just 11 offensive plays against Columbia on Friday night in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
That's all the Panthers needed. Way more than they needed.
Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 11:23 pm
ABBEVILLE — Abbeville ran just 11 offensive plays against Columbia on Friday night in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
That's all the Panthers needed. Way more than they needed.
Abbeville scored on every possession, including rushing and passing TDs, and also scored on a blocked punt in the end zone, two punt returns for scores and an interception returned for a touchdown.
"I was really impressed with how we came out of the gate," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "I was really worried about us not being focused."
Abbeville scored before it ever took possession on offense. Ty Cade blocked a punt in the end zone, and Damarcus Leach recovered it.
Then the Panthers scored the next three times they touched the ball, on runs of 26 yards by Altavious Patteson, 61 yards by Jamal Marshall and 52 yards by Jha'Louis Hadden. Antonio Harrison then took a punt back 51 yards to make it 35-0 late in the first quarter.
Columbia did manage to catch the Panthers snoozing on defense and scored on a long touchdown play before the end of the first quarter, but Abbeville poured it on again in the second quarter when Javario Tinch scored on a pass from Zay Rayford to make it 42-6 with 9:29 to go before half. That initiated a running clock.
Rayford connected with Antonio Harrison for another TD pass as time expired in the first half, making it 49-6.
Hadden added a 59-yard TD run in the third, and Harrison intercepted a pass and took it back for a score. Jakwon Elmore had a 69-yard punt return for a TD to account for the Panthers' final points.
Columbia added a TD pass with 41 seconds remaining.
"We played a lot of people, and the defense got a lot of snaps," Nickles said. "I would have liked to have gotten more offense snaps. We've got some things to clean up. They completed a long pass on us. From a lab standpoint, that's good to see. We've got some teaching points. We've got some things to clean up in the box and all the way around."
Columbia had just 138 yards of total offense, most of which came late in the game when Abbeville had substituted heavily on defense.
Abbeville is now 19-0 in first-round playoff games, dating back to 2004. The Panthers' last first-round loss was in 1995.
Abbeville will host Newberry at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in the second round.
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.