The matchup between Abbeville and Landrum features the two remaining undefeated Region 1-2A teams. The winner of Friday night’s game at Hite Stadium in Abbeville will sit alone atop the region standings.
“This will be the third game in a row that we’ve played a team that’s very similar to us, in that they use wings,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 2-0 region) are a double-wing team. Unlike Abbeville, which operates its wing-based A-Bone from the shotgun, Landrum quarterback Titus Poore plays under center. The Cardinals are a run-heavy team, as Poore has passed just 31 times in seven games.
“I’m really impressed with Landrum’s athleticism,” Nickles said. “They’ve always been known for having real good size, but their athleticism is outstanding.”
Landrum’s top rushing threats are wingbacks Colton Link and Braden Mashtare. Link has 82 carries for 836 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mashtare, who is also a threat as a receiver out of the backfield, has carried the ball 71 times for 578 yards and seven scores.
“Obviously, we are excited about the position we are in and the football we have played the last two weeks,” Landrum coach Jason Farmer said. “This is a huge challenge for our football team. Just the tradition of someone like Abbeville and the success that coach Nickles and those guys have had presents challenges for us.”
Farmer said his team has struggled with its identity on offense at times during the past four weeks but seems to have figured some things out on that side of the ball.
“We just want to continue to get better every week in the things that will make us successful, which is run the ball and attempt to play great team defense,” Farmer said.
Nickles said facing a similar-style Landrum offense is partly an advantage and partly a disadvantage.
“You’ve seen the concepts and all, but, at the same time, they’ve seen the way you react to them,” Nickles said. “They know where your weaknesses are.”
Landrum, like Abbeville, runs a lot of jet sweeps, but will also run power and counter plays.
Abbeville (5-2, 2-0) has shared carries well in its rushing attack, with eight players having scored touchdowns this season.
Leading rusher Jamal Marshall scored Abbeville’s first two touchdowns last week against Chesnee. Marshall didn’t get as many carries in the three previous games, as Nickles opted to give the majority of carries to sophomores Karson Norman and Jha’Louis Hadden.
Marshall has 56 carries for 556 yards and three TDs. Hadden has 58 carries for 434 yards and five TDs, and fullback Altavious Patterson (38-313 and four TDs) and Norman (five touchdowns) round out the rushing attack.
Zay Rayford has settled back into his role as starting quarterback after dealing with a couple of injuries during the season. His top target is Jay Hill, who played quarterback in Rayford’s absence. When Hill plays quarterback, Javario Tinch and Ty Cade have come over from the defensive side of the ball to play receiver. The two have combined for seven touchdown receptions.
The Panthers have allowed just seven points in two region games.
“I think we’re coming along,” Nickles said of his defense. “But we’re still a work in progress. We’re going to have to tackle well because of the athleticism of Landrum.”
