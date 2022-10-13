Jamal Marshall
Abbeville’s Jamal Marshall avoids a tackle during a game against McCormick.

The matchup between Abbeville and Landrum features the two remaining undefeated Region 1-2A teams. The winner of Friday night’s game at Hite Stadium in Abbeville will sit alone atop the region standings.

“This will be the third game in a row that we’ve played a team that’s very similar to us, in that they use wings,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

