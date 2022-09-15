Abbeville photo
Buy Now

Abbeville defensive back Jay Hill breaks up a pass intended for Powdersville’s Drake Sloan during an Aug. 26 game.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

At 2-2 overall, Abbeville sits in an unusual position. Before this year, the Panthers hadn’t lost two regular season games since dropping a pair of contests in 2015.

Despite the two losses to higher-classification teams that season, the Panthers went on to win a state championship. Abbeville hopes to repeat that feat this year.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags