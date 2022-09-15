At 2-2 overall, Abbeville sits in an unusual position. Before this year, the Panthers hadn’t lost two regular season games since dropping a pair of contests in 2015.
Despite the two losses to higher-classification teams that season, the Panthers went on to win a state championship. Abbeville hopes to repeat that feat this year.
The Panthers have faced one of their toughest pre-region schedules in years, falling to Class 3A No. 3 Powdersville and Class 4A Westside last week, while logging a win against defending Class 1A state champion Southside Christian School two weeks ago.
Against Westside, the Panthers were down 28-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Abbeville held the Rams to just three more points and rallied in the second half before falling 31-20.
“We had trouble covering their speed,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “They kept throwing the deep ball. We did not play horrible all night. We just gave up some big plays. You give up big plays in an atmosphere like that, it can go wrong in a hurry. We’ll try to work on the mistakes we made. You just work on your fundamentals and, hopefully, you get better.”
The Panthers travel to Class 3A Crescent (2-1) this Friday as the team tries to give Nickles his 200th career victory, making him the fastest coach to reach that milestone in state history.
Starting Panthers quarterback Zay Rayford injured his ankle against Westside. Backup Jay Hill replaced him and threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Javario Tinch.
Rayford, who has already missed time this season with another injury, is a game-time decision, Nickles said.
Nickles asked Rayford if he’d be more comfortable playing at cornerback on defense this Friday and allow Hill to play quarterback, so that Rayford would avoid big hits.
“We’ll rep both quarterbacks this week, and if he (Rayford) looks gimpy, we’ll play the other one,” Nickles said.
Abbeville’s leading rusher, Jamal Marshall, is also injured and is a game-time decision. Marshall has 365 yards on 44 carries. Jha’Louis Hadden is the second leading rusher with 33 carries for 237 yards.
Crescent, which runs a spread offense, is led by the running back duo of Darius Latimer and Kiantae Parks. JaShyia Davis is Crescent’s top receiving target. Jake Duncan and Irving Basilio are leaders on the offensive line.
“We have been able to rush the football and control the clock,” Crescent coach Sheldon Evans said.
Defensively, the Tigers are strongest along the front and are led by linemen Jake Duncan, Ahmad Powell and Landon Snelgrove. Linebackers Elijah Richey and Steele Sears shine on the second level, and cornerback Elijah Walton is the leader in the Tigers’ secondary.
“Our defense has played well and made stops when we needed them,” Evans said. “We need to try slow the (Abbeville) backs down before they get a head of steam and run downhill.”
Evans said his team has been preparing for Abbeville’s Wing-T-style A-Bone offense.
“We try to simulate the speed and toughness the best we can,” he said.
His concerns about Abbeville? “Everything,” Evans said. “Size, speed, toughness.”
