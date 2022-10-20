Blacksburg has faced a lot of adversity this year. Abbeville’s opponent this Friday hasn’t won a game since August 2021 and has been without head coach Jet Turner all year.
Turner, who used to coach at Ware Shoals, had to step aside in August to battle Stage 4 colon cancer.
“This team has dealt with the most adversity of any team that I’ve ever been associated with,” interim coach Josh Batchler said. “From the loss of a head coach due to sickness, to having to be the new coach, to come in and try to handle everything that a football season entails. It’s been extremely tough mentally and emotionally.”
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles was once an assistant during the North-South All-Star Game when Turner was head coach.
“He’s a great guy and a great football mind,” Nickles said of Turner. “They have gone through adversity, but, I talked to the current coach, and he’s doing all the right things.”
Blacksburg has been a traditional double wing-style team but has moved to a spread offense this season. The Wildcats are 0-8 overall and 0-3 in Region 1-2A.
“We have battled and been in every game and have came out on the wrong end of every one of those games,” Batchler said. “We know who Abbeville is, and the program that coach Nickles has needs no introduction. We plan to try and execute the offense and limit their explosive offense from touches. While we know the task ahead, I have no doubt our kids will fight until the last whistle.”
Abbeville (6-2, 3-0) is the only team without a loss in region play. The Panthers can win the region title with a win this week and one next week against Ninety Six. The Panthers beat Blacksburg 41-0 in the first round of last year’s Class 2A state playoffs. Still, Nickles isn’t taking the Wildcats for granted.
“We have a Blacksburg team that has some really good athletes on it,” Nickles said. “I’m impressed with their athleticism. They are in the process of shifting from wing to spread. They have athletes who, if you get them in space, they’ll go to the house on us in a heartbeat.”
Quarterback O’Myreia Daniels and running backs Dre Buckson and Zaydron Burris lead the Wildcats’ offense.
The Panthers will honor several players on Senior Night. One of those seniors could see his first action of the year.
Abbeville running back Antonio Harrison, who has been rehabbing after ACL surgery in the spring, might see his first action of the 2022 campaign.
“It’s a possibility we could have him Friday night, but it’s not a guarantee,” Nickles said.
The Panthers have surrendered just seven points in three region games and have shut out the past two opponents.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Nickles said. “We had some blown assignments the other night, offensively and defensively, that we need to correct this week. I thought we played with a passion for the game. That’s always important — that they are not tired of it.”
