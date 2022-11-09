Expected rainfall from a tropical storm forced Abbeville to move its Friday game to Thursday, giving the Panthers a shortened week of practice heading into their second-round Class 2A state playoff game against Newberry.
The game is set for 6 p.m. at Hite Stadium in Abbeville.
After winning 70-14 last week against Columbia, the Panthers are expecting a much tougher contest this week.
“They have some balance,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “They are typical Newberry. They’ll spread you out, but they have the ability to run the ball, and they run it well.”
The running game is critical for Newberry (4-7 overall), the No. 4 seed from Region 4.
“Our running game makes us go, so, if we can run the ball, we play pretty well,” Newberry coach Cedrick Jeter said.
The Bulldogs, who rebounded after losing the first five games this season, defeated Batesburg-Leesville 30-20 in the first round of the playoffs.
Newberry’s top player on offense is running back O.D. Robinson. He’s a fast and explosive player who was a state champion in track. Newberry’s top defensive player is lineman Tyrell Brown.
“Tyrell is a strong, explosive guy who has been a three-year starter for us,” said Jeter, who took over for coaching legend Phil Strickland after last season.
It’s Newberry’s athleticism that worries Nickles.
“They’ve always been big, strong and fast, and that’s what Newberry is this year,” Nickles said. “They’re always so hard to block because of their athleticism. We need to be able to control the line of scrimmage, and it will not be easy against those guys.”
After last week’s game, Nickles said his team had some things to clean up before its next game.
“We had a bunch of penalties, so we’ll just work on trying to eliminate those,” he said.
Antonio Harrison’s return from injury has provided the Panthers another offensive and defensive threat. Harrison, who has been playing some at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary, got a few carries in last week’s game. He scored on an interception returned for a touchdown and a receiving TD.
“He’s been huge for us, especially with his leadership,” Nickles said.
While Nickles said his defense is still “a work in progress,” he said it has had some good and some not-so-good games. Abbeville shut down Columbia’s offense for much of that game but gave up one big pass play in the first half.
Linebacker Ty Cade and safety Javario Tinch have shined on defense, but they’ve also contributed on offense for the Panthers.
Tinch had an interception and a receiving TD last week, and Cade blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone. The two have combined for nine receiving touchdowns.
“They’ve been huge for us all year, especially in the big games,” Nickles said.
Abbeville, which averages about 300 yards rushing per game, has been effective in a limited passing game. Quarterback Zay Rayford is 22-of-37 passing for 406 yards and 10 TDs.
“I think it’s huge just to have that threat, showing people what you can and can’t do,” Nickles said. “We’ve obviously displayed the ability to throw the ball.”
