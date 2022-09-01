Abbeville and Southside Christian sat at No. 1 in their respective classifications heading into last Friday’s games.
Both lost.
Class 2A Abbeville fell to Class 3A Powdersville, and Class 1A Southside Christian fell to North Carolina juggernaut Charlotte Christian.
Abbeville (1-1) dropped to No. 2 in the media poll, while two-time defending state champion Southside Christian (0-2) fell to No. 3. The Sabres’ other loss came to Georgia powerhouse Commerce in Week 0.
Don’t expect the teams’ records to matter when they square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Sabres and the Panthers have plenty of history. The two used to be in the same region when Southside Christian was in Class 2A. The last time the teams played was in 2018 in the Upper State championship game, when Cortney Jackson returned a kickoff 99 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
“I have a lot of respect for the Abbeville program in general,” Southside Christian coach Mike Sonneborn said. “Anytime we feel like we can get a good, competitive game against a football program that does it right, we’re excited.”
Sonneborn said his team’s tough early season schedule was by design.
“We’re a young team this year,” he said. “We kind of wanted to test our guys early and not find out in Week 10 or the second round of the playoffs.”
Southside Christian’s strength on defense is among its linebacking corps, consisting of Mykel Woodfield, Zack Martin and Luke Kluthe.
Offensively, the Sabres mix the run and the pass. Quarterback Ja’Corey Martin’s top target is Colin Phillips. Kylar Zimmerman gets the bulk of the carries in the running game.
Panthers coach Jamie Nickles said quarterback Zay Rayford, who tweaked his hamstring against Powdersville, is a game-time decision. In his absence, Jay Hill passed for three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Hill’s top receivers have actually been a pair of defensive specialists, linebacker Ty Cade and safety Javario Tinch. When Hill moves to quarterback, it opens up a need for Tinch and Cade to help in the passing game.
Abbeville’s strength, though, is in its rushing attack, where the Panthers utilize two wingbacks and a fullback. Jamal Marshall has 20 carries for 227 yards, and Jha’Louis Hadden has 18 carries for 91 yards.
“A lot of people have tried to limit that offense,” Sonneborn said. “Everybody has tried different schemes and different philosophies. I think what probably what makes it so unique and so special is that it really hasn’t changed. Those kids are in that system for a long time, from middle school on. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They know their blocking assignments.”
Though they don’t make a lot of mistakes, the Panthers turned the ball over twice in their Week 1 loss, which is something Nickles is stressing heading into Friday night.
“Ball security will be No. 1,” Nickles said of this week’s game. “They’re really good. Their quarterback is dynamic and their running back is elite. Their offensive and defensive lines are both outstanding. So, it’s going to be a big challenge for our football team.”