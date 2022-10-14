Since its loss to 4A Westside in Week 3, the Abbeville Panthers have been pounding team after team.
And Friday night was no exception.
Abbeville poured it on with a host of different Panthers in a 48-0 blowout of Landrum at Hite Stadium.
"I thought we came out with a fire in our belly tonight. We really played hard," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford got the scoring started early for the Panthers with a 24-yard touchdown run in the first. Rayford also scored on 19-yard touchdown throw to Jamal Marshall in the second.
Marshall first found the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown run in the second.
Also scoring for Abbeville were Jha'Louis Hadden in the first quarter, Karson Norman in the second and Mikelyn Brown and Altavious Patterson in the third.
In total, the Panthers ran wild for 347 yards on the ground.
"It was exciting," Nickles said. "I thought defensively and offensively we controlled the line of scrimmage most of the night and I thought that was huge for us."
With another dominating win under its belt, Abbeville isn't looking past its next opponent in Blacksburg.
"We'll try to have a good week of practice this week and we're at home again next week. That'll be our Senior Night, so that's always a big night for us."