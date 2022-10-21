ABBEVILLE — Senior Night is always special for players and coaches. It was extra special for Abbeville's Antonio Harrison, who hadn't touched the ball in a game since last winter.
The All-Lakelands running back tore his ACL during a basketball game in the spring and was sidelined throughout this entire football season.
On Friday night, Harrison made his much-anticipated return. He finally got the ball — on a pass from quarterback Zay Rayford — and went 33 yards for a score in the second quarter. By that time, the Panthers were well on their way to a 62-6 victory against Blacksburg.
"It's been hard, but you've just got to keep grinding and never give up," Harrison said of the rehabilitation process. "I had to go do what I had to do."
Harrison lined up at receiver but didn't get any touches in the backfield. Panthers coach Jamie Nickles said he plans to use Harrison wherever he's needed. On Friday, Harrison played defensive back the entire first half.
"It's tremendous for us because he's such a great player and a great leader," Nickles said. "He'll have to evolve, too, to see what he can do as we go down the road."
With Abbeville's win and Ninety Six's loss to Chesnee, the Panthers (7-2 overall, 4-0 in region play) capture the Region 1-2A championship, taking some of the shine off next week's showdown between the Panthers and the Wildcats.
Things didn't look good early for Abbeville, which allowed winless Blacksburg (0-9, 0-4) to go on a 13-play drive from its own 25-yard line to the Panthers' 15. But Blacksburg stalled there and then missed a field goal attempt.
"Well, they came out and hit us in the mouth," Nickles said. "We've got to work on getting off the field on third down. I'll have to watch the film. It looked like we were out of position a little bit and not breaking on the ball. We've been playing against wing teams for the past few weeks, and we've got to get evolved back into playing spread teams."
Things changed in a big way after the missed field goal. The Panthers scored on every possession of the first half and took a commanding 48-0 lead to the break. It was all but over by then, as Abbeville had already started substituting heavily midway through the second quarter. The teams decided to go with a running clock the rest of the way.
Abbeville rolled up 412 yards of total offense to Blacksburg's 134. Quarterback Zay Rayford passed for two touchdowns — to Harrison and Ty Cade — and ran for another. Nine different Panthers scored.
In addition to his two passing touchdowns, Rayford also rushed for a score in the first half. Backup quarterback Jay Hill, who also ran for a TD, played under center in the second half.
Karson Norman, Altavious Patterson, Jamal Marshall, Cam Lee and Jakwon Elmore each had touchdown runs for Abbeville. Blacksburg's lone score came right before time expired on a play that looked like offensive pass interference.
GAME SUMMARY
Blacksburg 0 0 0 6 – 6
Abbeville 20 28 7 7 – 62
FIRST QUARTER
A – Zay Rayford 46 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A – Karson Norman 6 run (kick failed)
A – Ty Cade 11 pass from Rayford (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A – Antonio Harrison 33 pass from Rayford (Nickles kick)
A – Altavious Patterson 5 run (Asher Johnston kick)
A – Jay Hill 1 run (Guiseppi DellaSavia kick)
A – Jamal Marshall 8 run (Levi Paul kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – Cam Lee 24 run (Johnston kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Jakwon Elmore 8 run (DellaSavia kick)
B – Derekio McNeil 9 pass from Joshua Sims (Kolby Capps kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – A: Karson Norman 6-81, Jamal Marshall 4-52, Zay Rayford 2-54, Jakwon Elmore 5-50, Cam Lee 4-32, Jha'Louis Hadden 2-23, Mikelyn Bowie 1-17, Jay Hill 3-16, Altavious Patterson 2-16, Qualique Coleman 2-14. B: Dre Bruckson 10-29, Omyireia Daniels 2-3, Chaun'za Bonner 8-2, Nick Painter 1-0, Joshua Sims 1-(-1).
Passing – A: Zay Rayford 3-4-55-0. B: Joshua Sims 5-7-51-0, Omyireia Daniels 6-17-50-0, Kolby Capps 0-1-0-0.
Receiving – A: Antonio Harrison 1-33, Ty Cade 1-11, Jay Hill 1-11. B: Saad Lavender 4-41, Jamarcus Dawkins 2-39, Derekio McNeil 1-9, Chaun'za Bonner 2-8, Shun Rodgers 1-5.
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Abbeville at Ninety Six