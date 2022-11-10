ABBEVILLE — For the second straight week, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles didn't need his headset on the sidelines in the second half. That's because the Panthers were again blowing out their opponent.

Five Abbeville players scored rushing touchdowns Thursday night as the Panthers (10-2) demolished Newberry 49-7 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

