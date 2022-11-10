ABBEVILLE — For the second straight week, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles didn't need his headset on the sidelines in the second half. That's because the Panthers were again blowing out their opponent.
Five Abbeville players scored rushing touchdowns Thursday night as the Panthers (10-2) demolished Newberry 49-7 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
"I thought we played well tonight, under the circumstances," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "Give Abbeville and Newberry's administrations credit for making the call to play in virtually no rain. I was really pleased with the way our kids played."
The teams played a day early because of the threat of heavy rain on Friday. Having one less day to prepare was a concern for Nickles. At least for the first quarter.
"That's what coaches toss and turn all night about," he said. "Not only that, but just getting out of a routine. I think the ends justified the means because, if you wait until Saturday, you don't know what you are going to get then. The way that our valley is made, everything that rains runs down here. We didn't want to be playing on a soaked field."
Abbeville awaits the winner of the Silver Bluff/Fairfield Central game, which will be played Saturday.
"I thought we came out ready to play, and I'm excited about being able to play next week," Nickles said.
Abbeville ran out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on Altavious Patterson's 6-yard touchdown run and Zay Rayford's 56-yard scamper to the end zone.
Then the Panthers poured it on in the second quarter, leading to a running clock for the entire second half.
In the second quarter, Ty Cade, Jamal Marshall and Jha'Louis Hadden each scored rushing touchdowns, and Patterson scored his second TD. Hadden added his second TD on a 51-yard run in the third quarter.
Newberry (4-8) got its only score in the fourth quarter after the Panthers had substituted heavily.
Abbeville racked up 287 yards of offense in the first half alone and held Newberry to just 56, including minus-7 rushing yards.
"I thought we played better against a pretty good offense," Nickles said.
Rayford had four carries for 78 yards to lead the Panthers, and Marshall added 47 on seven attempts.
Newberry quarterback Bryce Satterwhite completed 10 of 15 passes for 100 yards and had two interceptions. Those picks came courtesy of Abbeville defensive backs Javario Tinch and Damarcus Leach. The Panthers also recovered a fumble.
GAME SUMMARY
Newberry 0 0 0 7 – 7
Abbeville 14 28 7 0 – 49
FIRST QUARTER
A – Altavious Patterson 6 run (Addison Nickles)
A – Zay Raford 56 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A – Ty Cade 24 run (Nickles kick)
A – Jamal Marshall 10 run (Nickles kick)
A – Jha'Louis Hadden 20 run (Nickles kick)
A – Patterson 6 run (Asher Johnston kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – Hadden 51 run (Guiseppi DellaSavia)
FOURTH QUARTER
N – Jamel Howse 21 pass from Kenton Caldwell (Daniel Perran)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – N: Zai Sims 11-22, Shaquil Good 3-13, Cole Hutchinson 3-4, B.J. Jones 3-(-4), Bryce Satterwhite 4-(-24). A: Jha'Louis Hadden 5-83, Zay Rayford 4-78, Karson Norman 5-55, Jamal Marshall 7-47, Altavious Patterson 6-42, Ty Cade 1-24, Cam Lee 1-1, Jay Hill 3-(-1), Jamarcus Martin 1-(-5).