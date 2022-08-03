Football in the Lakelands has traditionally started at Hite Stadium, and the 2022 season is no different.

On Thursday, seven Lakelands teams will kickoff their seasons at the WCTEL Kickoff Classic, which starts at 6 p.m. this year. In Game 1, Ninety Six will take on Strom Thurmond, which is followed by the first of three all-Lakelands matchups, Emerald vs McCormick. Greenwood and Abbeville will play in the third game followed by Calhoun Falls vs Dixie in the finale.

