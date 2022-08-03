Football in the Lakelands has traditionally started at Hite Stadium, and the 2022 season is no different.
On Thursday, seven Lakelands teams will kickoff their seasons at the WCTEL Kickoff Classic, which starts at 6 p.m. this year. In Game 1, Ninety Six will take on Strom Thurmond, which is followed by the first of three all-Lakelands matchups, Emerald vs McCormick. Greenwood and Abbeville will play in the third game followed by Calhoun Falls vs Dixie in the finale.
In the first game, Ninety Six will start the Braeden Mitchell quarterback era after Payne Davis’ graduation. Mitchell played a variety of roles last year for the Wildcats, including the team’s backup quarterback.
Along with Mitchell, the Wildcats defense will look to be a strong part of the team’s success behind its linebacker duo of Martavis Mason and Nazier Jones.
In Game 2, Emerald will attempt to showcase its new look offense and defense against McCormick. The Vikings have moved from the flex-bone offense to a spread in an attempt to get their playmakers in more space.
This will be quarterback Key Holloway’s first game as the Vikings signal caller on varsity, as he played on the jayvee team a year ago. The sophomore has taken several strikes since taking over the role in the spring.
McCormick will be full-steam ahead behind A’Chean Durant, who is one of the most touted running backs in the area. The Chiefs will be running in the spread along with some “I” formation its offensive line, which coach Paul Pratt has stressed this offseason.
Game 3 will be a hard-nosed running attack as Greenwood, which led the state in rushing a year ago, takes on Abbeville, who’s running game has been a focal of the team’s success for the last decade.
In Greenwood’s backfield, the reigning Joe Anderson award winner Ve Morton will lead the Eagles, while quarterback Zay Rayford will run the show for the Panthers.
In the Classic’s finale, fans will get a chance to see Calhoun Falls under first-year head coach Zak Theus as the Blue Flashes take on region opponent Dixie.
Dixie returns most of its team from 2021, where the Hornets won seven games en route to a second place region finish, including running back Hunter Satterfield, who finished with more than 1,000 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns.
