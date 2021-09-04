While there were Black professional golfers before Tiger Woods exploded onto the stage in the mid-1990s, it was Woods and his tremendous success that inspired a vibrant, renewed interest in the game — and helped create more opportunities for Black golfers across America.
Before Woods, white golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and amateur wunderkind Bobby Jones were the talk of the golf world.
In Greenwood, during the days when Nicklaus and Palmer were battling it out in seemingly every major tournament, Black people served mostly as caddies at places such as the Greenwood Country Club.
Stanley Foggie, 80, who owns a barbershop in Greenwood, grew up with a love for golf. It created opportunities for him — and he hopes it does the same for others.
“In a way, it (the story) is about me, but I’d like to speak to the young kids who don’t know anything about golf,” Foggie said. “So many kids come up to me and ask me if I play golf. Where do I play golf? How did I learn to play golf? Questions like that. It’s like they don’t realize that Blacks play golf. There’s lots about golf that the poor kids — Black and white — don’t get the opportunity to experience.”
At about 13 years old, Foggie — known by his friends as Bobby — heard he could earn money by caddying at the country club. During one of his first times as a caddie at the country club, he experienced the reality of being Black in the South during the Jim Crow era.
As a caddy, Foggie became interested in the tools used to play the game. He was fascinated with the various sizes and shapes of the golf clubs, their makeup, the size and shape of the golf bags and the tiny golf balls. He decided to play around with a set of clubs that were just outside the clubhouse while waiting to caddie. He wanted to mimic what he had seen other golfers doing on the course. He held and caressed the clubs, and pretended he was taking a tee shot or even making a hole-in-one.
While imagining himself becoming the next Arnold Palmer, he said he was caught doing these things by the golfer he was caddying for that day. Foggie said the man told him, “Put that club down, boy. Golf is a white man’s game.”
Floyd Nicholson, a former Greenwood mayor and state senator, said, “Blacks were not allowed to play there (at the country club) at the time. They were only allowed to caddie. I used to caddie out there also.”
Forest Parker Sr. opened Cokesbury Hills Golf Club in 1965. It was one of just two Black-owned country clubs in South Carolina at the time.
Cokesbury provided African Americans a chance to enjoy golf at the nine-hole course. Foggie cites Parker as a big influence. Foggie became a member at Cokesbury after returning from his service in the Army.
It was at Cokesbury where Foggie sharpened his skills. He began entering golf tournaments locally and is a record-setting five-time champion of the Cokesbury Hills Golf Tournament.
Longtime Index-Journal golf writer Jim Joyce, who is now retired, covered some of the tournaments in which Foggie played. An article from July 9, 2000 was headlined “From caddy to 5-time champion: Stanley Foggie claims fifth title at Cokesbury Hills.”
Foggie won several tournaments, including the Parkland Invitational, the Men’s Amateur Championship, the Scramblers Golf Club Tournament at Stoney Point, the Greenwood Scramblers Club Golf Championship at Cokesbury, the overall club championship for the men and senior’s division at Parkland, among others.
Foggie said his biggest challenges were gaining entry to play in tournaments at predominately white clubs. After finally gaining access to play at a few all-white clubs, Foggie was still unable to obtain permission to play locally in the annual S.C. Festival of Flowers Golf Tournament.
He said that, for years, he was given the run-around about why he couldn’t play in the tournament. In 1990, though, Foggie received an invitation to play in the festival tournament. He said it was one of the happiest and proudest moments in his life. He still keeps the scorecard in a special place among his numerous trophies and awards.
In reflection, Foggie remembers a time when he had no Black role model to teach him the game, no facilities where to practice or play, and, most of all, no money to buy equipment.
Becoming a caddie became a blessing for Foggie. He was earning good money. In fact, the money became so good, he decided to cut school one day to caddie at the country club.
Foggie was caddying for Luke Ervin, a businessman in Greenwood. When Ervin discovered Foggie had cut school that day to caddie for him, he was outraged, Foggie said.
“Don’t you ever cut school again to come caddie,” Ervin scolded him. “Your education is too important for you to miss over caddying. Don’t you ever do that again.”
Later that week, Ervin gave Foggie his first set of golf clubs. He never forgot the advice and never cut school again, later graduating from the segregated Brewer High School.
After joining the Army, Foggie began perfecting his golf skills after meeting people with similar interests and playing on some public courses that allowed Blacks to play near the various towns and cities where he was stationed in the U.S. or overseas.
“He means a lot,” Nicholson said about Foggie’s contributions to the game. “He worked with the Greenwood Scramblers, and they were very instrumental in getting young Blacks interested in the game of golf.”
Olin Klugh, a Hodges resident, got introduced to golf because he stopped to buy a Coke at the Cokesbury club.
This was in 1964, when Parker was building the course. Parker gave Klugh three balls and told him to go out and take some swings.
“I grabbed a 7-iron and didn’t know anything about golf,” Klugh said. “I hit that first one about a foot from the hole. I hit six or seven more, and I bet I didn’t get halfway to the hole.”
Klugh, who was a schoolmate of Foggie’s at Brewer, used to watch Foggie play at the club, totally mesmerized by what he saw.
“Bobby Foggie was probably the No. 1 Black golfer in the area in the 1960s,” Klugh said. “I used to just go watch him play, to see how he gripped the club. He had a unique swing. He could really play. He still can play.”
Foggie said it’s hard for poor youths to find a path to grow in golf.
“You have to be around the game to learn the game,” he said. “If you don’t get the opportunity to be around someone who plays golf, it’s very hard for the young and old to learn anything about golf. It’s much easier now to get into golf than when I came along. Right now, a lot of parents can get kids into golf. I hope, by reading this article, it will motivate them to know more about golf. Every child is not going to make it in football or basketball. Golf is a field that’s wide open now.”
Foggie said getting to meet people through golf has helped him learn more about life.
“The country makes the most important decisions on a golf course,” Foggie said. “We need to get that word to the kids.”
Michael Gaskin, director of Greenwood County First Steps, said Foggie is much more than a great golfer.
“He’s an even greater person,” Gaskin said. “He takes the time with a lot of young folks and teaches them the game the correct way. The last thing you want to do as a golfer is to learn bad habits from the start.”
Gaskin said he’s seen Foggie “put a lot of people to tears” on a golf course.
“They’d hit a good shot, and he’d come back and top it,” Gaskin said. “But he’s a great family man. He just loves the game.”