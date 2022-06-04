With the South Carolina Festival of Flowers making its return to Greenwood, so too does the first of three annual sports events — the “Flower Power 5K Run and Walk.”
Beginning at the Jeff May Sports Complex, competitors will wind through Uptown Greenwood on the Heritage Trail before making their way back to the complex. After the event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Josh Garvin, who oversees the 5K run and walk, said there were 200 runners and walkers who attended the race last year.
“The event has been around for many years. We have a few volunteers who have really put in a lot of their time, talents and treasures over the years to get it where it is,” Garvin said. “They really deserve a lot of credit even though they won’t admit it. We try to make it a fun event that plays up the ‘Flower Power’ theme. The track is certified and we have a professional timekeeping setup, so the serious runners will like that, but we really want to emphasize the fact that this is designed to be fun for the entire family.”
This year’s race will start at 8 a.m. with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. In prior years, Lakelands residents who ran at the collegiate level competed in the 5K run. Anna Kathryn Stoddard, who set school records in the 1,500-meter, the 3,000-meter and the 5,000-meter runs at the University of South Carolina, placed fifth in the 2019 5K.
Fellow Greenwood native and former Gamecock Carson Strom won the event three years in a row, taking first in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“It’s fun,” Garvin said. “Come to town, run the race and spend the day taking in the topiaries and all that Greenwood and the Festival of Flowers have to offer.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814.