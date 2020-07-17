The following weekly series recalls stories of Erskine’s football team from 1915 to its disbandment in 1951. The Fleet is scheduled to resume playing football in fall 2020.
Erskine players stepped off the field for the last time on Nov. 18, 1951.
The early flame of an upset was extinguished by Presbyterian early in the first half. The Blue Hose scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half and won, 33-6, before a crowd of less than 1,000.
The team ended a dismal 0-8-1 season, which came after unimpressive seasons the past two years. Erskine’s move to Greenwood in 1949 sparked uncertainty over the team’s ability to continue playing home games at the city’s Fair Grounds Stadium.
The Finance Committee of the college’s Board of Trustees made the decision in late November 1951 to discontinue the sport as a varsity program.
The Board’s statement was published Nov. 23, 1951, in the Index-Journal: “This committee met a few days ago, and after careful study decided it was wise to discontinue, at least for the present, its program of intercollegiate football.”
The school cited mounting costs, selective service and a “general state of emergency” in the nation as reasons to disband the program.
A column by Index-Journal sports reporter Pete Pedersen published in 1949, after Erskine’s first season at the Fair Grounds Stadium in Greenwood, cast doubt on whether Erskine would be able to continue playing home games at the new stadium. Pedersen said Erskine coach John D. McMillan sharply expressed his doubt about his own team’s ability and the financial advantage of playing at the Fair Grounds Stadium.
In his columns in 1949 and 1950, Pedersen campaigned for Greenwood to support the Fair Grounds Stadium and implored those who owned the stadium to properly advertise it.
Pedersen’s column published Nov. 14, 1949, implored stadium officials to schedule games at the new ground: “They will also be the first to admit that the finest of football and baseball stadiums won’t be worth a whoop in Walhalla, unless teams are brought in to play on those fields. And believe us, the Fair Grounds stands an excellent chance of owning of the finest — and emptiest — athletic layouts in the state, unless somebody shakes a leg and gets busy out there — soon!”
As for Coach McMillan, The Citadel hired him as line coach and baseball coach. He had an extensive coaching tree, with many of his assistants taking jobs throughout the state in high school football.
After the season ended, scholarships for the Erskine players still counted, and coaches J.Q. Sammons and Gene Alexander put together a six-man intramural team that used the same uniforms as the varsity team. Former varsity players such as James “Boom Boom” Cannon, who had an offer to play his final year on Wofford’s football team, and Bobby Strock, who had an offer from Presbyterian, stayed to play intramural ball.
Whenever the coronavirus pandemic subsides and Erskine players step back onto the field for the first time in more than 70 years, it will also take place in Greenwood. While so much about the modern era is different, a look back on the past of Erskine’s football program presents many of the same issues, concerns, triumphs and challenges of a small, Division II football program today.