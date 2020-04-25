EDITOR’S NOTE: Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the spring and summer out of sorts, football season seems still viable several months from now. This fall, Erskine College will field its first football team since 1951.
The 1921 season might have been the greatest in Erskine football. The team enjoyed the fewest losses in a season that the team ever managed with a 6-2 record.
The greatest achievement of that season was a 13-0 win against Clemson to finish the season. The Seceders started the year with a 42-7 loss to mighty Furman, then a 13-7 loss to South Carolina.
Erskine won the last six games of the season.
On Nov. 18, 1921, Dode Phillips took over to lift the team past Clemson at Riggs Field in Calhoun.
Phillips spearheaded the opening touchdown, carrying the ball from the Seceders’ 40-yard line and scoring a rushing touchdown. Phillips made the extra point and Erskine took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Clemson fumbled on the Erskine 35-yard line. Phillips recovered, taking the ball to the 23 yard line. A 15-yard pass brought Erskine closer, then Phillips rushed for the second touchdown.
“Phillips was the star of the day, plunging through the Clemson line for practically all of Erskine’s gains, tossing some pretty forward passes and doing all of the team’s kicking,” read a story published Nov. 19, 1921 in the Index-Journal.
That day’s game recap also said Phillips had several interceptions, which left some long Clemson drives fruitless.
The game was the last of Phillips’ career at Erskine. In a football era dominated by northeastern schools such as Harvard and Yale, Phillips was the South’s claim to fame.
“Phillips, who was playing his last game for the Seceders, fully lived up to his reputation as South Carolina’s, if not the South’s, greatest back,” the Index-Journal’s recap said.
The week before the Clemson victory, Erskine fended off a comeback by Newberry in Due West in which Phillips carried the ball 17 of the last 19 plays on the final drive. The game was called off in the third quarter on the original day it was played because Erskine professor P.L. Grier died of a heart attack while standing in the crowd.
The game resumed the next day, and Phillips’ heroics brought Erskine from a 13-12 deficit to a 18-13 win.
Another significant piece to the successful 1921 season was the fact Erskine played its home games in Due West. Through most of the program’s history, the team played home games in Greenwood or Anderson.