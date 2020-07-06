The following weekly series recalls stories of Erskine’s football team from 1915 to its disbandment in 1951. The Fleet is scheduled to resume playing football in fall 2020.
While the gridiron tradition and talent of the South is widely believed these days to be tops in the nation, that reputation was largely built on the back of the region’s quickly developed fervor for a game that began many miles north.
Princeton, Yale, Harvard and Michigan had a monopoly on national supremacy in the sport from the 1880s to 1900, according to poll selections of national champions.
As the game filtered throughout the country, the culture of the game caught on in different ways.
The location of a school does not, of course, automatically make it play better football, but it likely helped that the Erskine program got its start in the Upstate. By the 1920s, Furman University and Wofford College had kindled an exciting rivalry that boosted the popularity of football in upstate South Carolina.
When Furman, Wofford and many other schools began playing the game in the late 1890s, however, it was met with opposition from the religious leadership of the schools. Presbyterian College’s president condemned football in a column published in the campus, and Wofford president Henry Snyder said the game was “appealing to the primitive nature of man.”
Clemson and South Carolina continued playing the game during this time, and attitudes largely changed at smaller universities after World War I. Furman students voted to reinstate the game in 1912, and Erskine received approval from the Synod of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church to field a football team.
It may be difficult to imagine now, but the Erskine of the early- and mid-1920s had established itself as a legitimate player in the state. The teams led by Dode Phillips, Gordon Parkinson or James Boyce Pressly measured closely with Clemson, South Carolina, Furman and Wofford.
Despite those glory years, Erskine had never been ranked in a national poll. The Fleet’s 1948 win against Florida State was a celebrated upset win at the time, but Florida State’s program was far from where it would end up in modern times. Florida State’s football program was at a nascent stage, having just started accepting men after the GI Bill brought droves of veterans to college after World War II.
Erskine’s football program disbanded after the 1951 season. The tide of college football was turning then, toward scholarships, pay for coaches and elevated levels of competition.
The college football of today is unrecognizably stratified. While the Upstate tradition of the Wofford-Furman rivalry continues today, it is confined to its own conference and division.
When Erskine takes the field with its new team — whether that will come this fall depends on the containment of COVID-19 — it will come in a completely new era of college football.
The Fleet will all but certainly never take the field against USC or Clemson again, but the team’s history in the scope of this state is something to be celebrated as the school creates a new football atmosphere.
Information for this column was collected from newspaper articles in the Abbeville Press and Banner and Greenwood Journal and the 2009 book "Glory on the Gridiron: A History of Football in South Carolina" by Fritz P. Hamer and John Daye.