EDITOR’S NOTE: Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the spring and summer out of sorts, football season seems still viable several months from now. This fall, Erskine College will field its first football team since 1951.
To recall Erskine’s storied history in football, the Index-Journal will detail a new topic each week.
In 1929, Erskine and Furman attracted 10,000 fans to Manly Field in Greenville for a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association clash.
Furman took the win against Erskine, 19-6, but Erskine mounted a respectable challenge. Erskine lost the ball a few times in the “shadow of Furman’s goal,” said a report published Sept. 22, 1929.
Erskine’s hard-fought game caught the eye of J. Carter “Scoop” Latimer of The Greenville News. The team’s fast passing game under coach John “Jakie” Todd led Latimer to dub the team “Erskine’s Flying Fleet.”
Latimer had a reputation for giving local sports teams nicknames. He coined the nickname “Paladins” for Furman’s basketball teams. Among his other nicknames were “Country gentlemen” for Clemson.
Years later, the student body at Erskine voted to determine a new mascot. Previously, the team had been called the Seceders, as Erskine College formed by seceding from the Church of Scotland.
No record can be found in the Index-Journal archives of the students’ vote to change the school’s nickname. The team had been referred to in the paper as the Seceders and the Flying Fleet as late as 1950.
Todd sits next to Dode Phillips as one of the most influential figures in Erskine’s football history. Todd was the team’s longest-tenured coach, serving from 1928 to 1941.