When John. D McMillan came over from South Georgia Junior College in 1947 to take over an Erskine football team that went winless the previous season, he brought many of his players over from South Georgia. He also brought a flood of veterans who had just fought World War II into the team.
One of those veterans was Doug Bennett.
Bennett is now known for much more than playing football at Erskine. He’s in the state Football Coaches Hall of Fame for winning 265 games and three state titles as coach at Sharon and Swansea. He’s also a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.
From 1947 to 1950, however, Bennett was a halfback on McMillan’s teams, which were some of the most successful in the program’s history.
“He was a very good coach,” Bennett said. “He was an offensive coach. Gene Alexander handled the defense. Back then, you played both sides of the ball. In high school, I played linebacker on defense and at Erskine, I only played halfback.”
Bennett was on the 1948 team that defeated Florida State. The following year, the Fleet traveled to Tallahassee and lost, 26-7. Bennett kicked the extra point on Erskine’s only touchdown.
Florida State benefited from the GI bill, too, which sent many discharged soldiers to school after the war, where many played football.
Bennett, who was on the GI bill his first three years at Erskine until being awarded a scholarship his senior year, said the team had some built-in camaraderie with many of them serving in the war.
“We had some veterans playing,” Bennett said. “I remember this one big tackle we had. He was a veteran, and I think he had a bunch of them doing close-order drill, and one night they had been out to party and he was having them do close-order drill outside the dormitory. I think he marched them into the swimming pool.”
One of the first things Bennett remembered about that era of football was the lack of development in athletic training and injury treatment. A sprained ankle kept him out two or three weeks his junior year.
“Back then they didn’t know how to treat a sprain,” Bennett said. “When I got it hurt in practice the year before (1949), they put me in the whirlpool, which is the worst thing you can do.”
Football was rough those days. McMillan’s Erskine teams rarely strayed from a formation with two halfbacks and a fullback in which the Fleet ran the ball nearly every play.
Bennett was rolled up on the sideline after a tackle in a game against East Tennessee State. He remembers lying on the ground for some time.
“I was laying there with the wind knocked out of me, saying, ‘Send somebody, send coach,’” Bennett said. “At halftime, someone said, ‘Coach, you better go see Bennett.’ I’m sitting there on the sideline and they’re going in for the half. And he said, ‘Oh, he’s just all tuckered in.’ I was bashed in, is what I was.”