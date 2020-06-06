A late-season matchup with Presbyterian looms on Oct. 24 as Erskine revamps its football team next fall.
That game against a neighboring county’s college could be a measure of success for the Fleet in their first year.
As history shows, Erskine has some work to do in evening the series between the two schools. Presbyterian spent most of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s as the dominant team in the South Carolina Little Four and frequently dispatched Erskine on the field.
The few Erskine wins in the series, however, have been memorable.
The Dode Phillips-led Fleet of the early 1920s had perhaps its best team in school history. On Oct. 28, 1921, the Fleet defeated PC 21-7 with Phillips scoring one touchdown. PC running back Jack Wilson scored one of the longest kickoff return touchdowns in the nation during that game, according to the Index-Journal’s recap.
Erskine defeated Presbyterian again in 1937 thanks to the speed and power of running back James Boyce Pressly. Pressly scored one touchdown in a comprehensive 20-0 win for Erskine in which the ball rarely entered Erskine’s own territory.
“Erskine’s football stock took a rise today as the result of a stinging 20 to 0 lambasting of the Presbyterian Blue Stockings in a one-sided game here yesterday,” read the Index-Journal’s recap published Oct. 2, 1937.
Erskine suffered a disappointing loss to Presbyterian in 1929. The game was touted beforehand as having possibly the largest crowd in the state that weekend, as it took place alongside the Anderson County fair.
Heavy rain and mud, however, revealed Presbyterian came prepared with special shoes for traction. Erskine, though it had a talented team coached by Jakie Todd, slipped to a loss.
The upcoming fall season might hold some interesting storylines. So much is unknown for Erskine’s football program, and Presbyterian’s team is continuing a transition toward non-scholarship football.