EDITOR’S NOTE: Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the spring and summer out of sorts, football season seems still viable several months from now. This fall, Erskine College will field its first football team since 1951.
By 1948, Erskine’s football program started to gain some momentum.
The Fleet didn’t have a football team in the war years of 1942 to 1945, and the 1946 season was a disaster. The team went 0-9 under head coach Harry Bolick.
Bolick stepped aside for John D. McMillan in 1947, and McMillan restored the team in a 7-3 season. It set 1948 up as a year to make even more progress. The Fleet kicked off the season in a memorable way when Florida State came to Anderson for homecoming on Oct. 16, 1948.
The Fleet, led by quarterback Harry Hipps and quick running back Clarence “Rabbit” Lowery, erased the Seminoles’ game-opening score and tacked on one more touchdown to seal a 14-6 win.
The loss for Florida State was the team’s only loss of the 1948 season, in which the Seminoles went on to win the Dixie Conference with a 7-1 record.
McMillan, who joined the Fleet from the South Carolina Gamecocks, stuck around until 1951. His only two winning seasons came in 1947 and 1948. Lowry and Hipps graduated in 1949 and later entered Erskine’s Hall of Fame.
The game was the only Erskine football game attended by former sports information director Dick Haldeman. Haldeman remembers Florida State came into the game favored. He was 14 when he stood among 3,500 people to watch the game.
“I remember at the time that I don’t think Erskine was expected to win,” Haldeman said. “Florida State had a relatively new program. What’s not spoken about is, that was the only loss of the season for Florida State. they were of course playing at a lower level because men were only admitted to Florida State a few years before. I remember being very impressed by the Erskine team.”
Florida State bounced back the next year. In 1949, the Seminoles welcomed the Fleet to Tallahassee and sent Erskine with a 27-6 loss.
The rest of Florida State’s history proved to be much more notable. The college had just started admitting men in 1948 after droves of veterans looked to enter college under the GI bill.