EDITOR’S NOTE: Although the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the spring and summer out of sorts, football season still seems viable several months from now. This fall, Erskine College will field its first football team since 1951.
It remains common today at Erskine and many other Division II or NAIA college that athletes will play multiple sports.
Some of the greatest athletes at Erskine were just that: athletes. Football players needed something to do in the winter and spring, and many of the Fleet’s best football players contributed greatly to the school on other fields or courts.
The most eminent all-sport athlete at Erskine is the great Dode Phillips. Much has already been written in this column about Phillips’ lasting impact on the gridiron.
Phillips was also a formidable baseball player, leading a team that beat Clemson in his day. He also played basketball for the Fleet.
After college, Phillips played semi-professional baseball for about five years with clubs in North Carolina and Greenwood. He served as Erskine’s athletic director at the same time.
Gordon Parkinson comes to former Erskine sports information director Dick Haldeman’s mind as the second-best Erskine football player behind Phillips.
Parkinson stayed at Erskine, serving as dean of men. Haldeman recalls Parkinson maintained impressive physique at an older age.
“I think he had the reputation of being able to outrun any student on the Erskine campus, so nobody got away with anything with Dean Parkinson,” Haldeman said.
Another great addition to the baseball team was Conrad Shuler, who played for the Fleet in the late 1930s. Shuler was a right fielder who helped the baseball team win a state championship in 1938 and served as a team captain. On the football field, Shuler was second runner-up for the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
“We played for fun,” Shuler said in a story published Sept. 20, 1998, in the Index-Journal. The article was a recounting of Erskine’s upset of Florida State and other background on the old program. “There were few football scholarships. Sometimes the 11 starters played the entire game on offense and defense.”
In coaching, Erskine has been ‘all hands on deck’ since its football days.
Gene Alexander, best known for coaching great basketball teams at Erskine and Georgia Military College, was a line coach for Erskine’s football team in a successful period of the 1940s.
Alexander and head coach John D. McMillan got together a group of World War II veterans and it led to a few of the team’s most successful seasons.
Alexander won 477 games at Georgia Military College and has been inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame. He returned as Erskine’s coach in 1983 when fellow basketball coaching great Red Myers fell in poor health.