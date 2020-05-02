EDITOR’S NOTE: Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the spring and summer out of sorts, football season seems still viable several months from now. This fall, Erskine College will field its first football team since 1951.
A look back at the Index-Journal’s front page on Sept. 16, 1949, could be a little familiar when September 2020 rolls around.
The front page that day heralded Erskine football’s debut in Greenwood. A story on that page featured a picture of the Fleet’s victory bell, stating that the bell will find its new home in Greenwood.
“The bell will be in Greenwood, Greenwood will be Erskine’s football home. It’s as simple as that,” the story read. The rest of that day’s issue included many stories about the team’s new home.
The bell, as the Index-Journal notes in 1949, stood on the campus of Bryson College in Bryson, Tennessee, until that school disbanded and Erskine adopted the bell. It was resurrected after World War II in Due West and continues to sit outside Galloway Activites Center on the school’s campus.
While the coronavirus pandemic has truly thrown a wrench in plans next fall, hopes are very much alive that the team’s return at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood will be just as triumphant. Erskine announced in February it will play its 2020 home games at Greenwood High School.
A true home for Erskine football has been elusive through the team’s history. The Fleet played home games in Due West until the 1930s, when most home games were played in Anderson.
The 1949 opener against Lenoir-Rhyne was supposed to be played at the new Fair Grounds Stadium. Ironically, given Erskine’s situation nearly 70 years later, the Fairgrounds Stadium hadn’t completed construction and the team played the game at the Greenwood High School field on Phoenix Street.
Erskine lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 7-0, but the Index-Journal reported on Sept. 19, 1949, that the game was a “smashing success.” It drew a crowd of 3,000, about twice the turnout of the team’s home games the previous year in Anderson.
The old Erskine football team’s stay in Greenwood didn’t last long, however. The team was disbanded after the 1951 season.
Erskine students, alumni and fans will also be hoping for a different outcome on the field during the Fleet’s stay in Greenwood. The team had only six wins in three seasons from 1949 to 1951.
Coach John D. McMillan led the team to an ignominious final season in 1951, finishing 0-8-1 and starting the 70-year drought of college football in the Lakelands with the program’s disbandment.