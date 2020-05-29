One remarkable piece of Erskine's football history is that many of its most notable figures were Due West natives.
Two of the most successful periods of the Fleet's program came at times when Due West High School sent outstanding football players to the local college.
Gordon Parkinson, a fleet-footed running back who later became dean of men at Erskine, was the highest scoring football player in South Carolina in 1929.
Parkinson and high school teammate Graham Reid formed quite a partnership under coach Jakie Todd. Reid and Parkinson were key members of Todd's freshman team that defeated Clemson in 1926 and won the state freshman championship.
The partnership of Parkinson and Reid, a blocking quarterback, was detailed in a Oct. 23, 1929 preview of Erskine's clash with Presbyterian in Anderson.
The Index-Journal's 1929 article read: "If the ARP's have their Reid and Parkinson to offer as back field flashes, the Blue Hose have their Jimmy Green, who is fast and shifty and is a threat every game."
James Boyce Pressly was another excellent Due West native who characterized another positive period of Erskine football. Pressly rushed the Fleet to a 6-4 record in 1937 and the team went 5-0 to win the South Carolina Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Pressly, the son of a Due West minister, was named the state's Most Valuable Player in 1937.
Todd, who coached the team from 1928 to 1940 and was the team's longest-tenured coaches, was a Due West native. He coached a powerhouse at Due West High in 1925.
While Abbeville is the king of high school football in the county these days, it was different back then. Due West beat Abbeville 19-0 on Halloween in 1925 for the Upper State championship.
The Index-Journal's recap of the game identified Parkinson as one of the outstanding players of the game. Due West scored all 19 points in the first half.
Due West opened scoring when Reid recovered a fumble and scored. The next two scores were long passes.
Due West's passing offense under Todd was perhaps a precursor to Todd's reputation for passing the ball at Erskine. In 1929, Todd's team was famously called the "Flying Fleet" by The Greenville News' Scoop Latimer and the moniker became the school's mascot.
Due West was known better for its prowess in basketball in the 1930s. The school won the state title in 1934, then won three straight titles from 1936 to 1938. The school's baseball team won a state championship in 1938.