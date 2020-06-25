Dode Phillips is undoubtedly the greatest player in Erskine history, and his senior year in 1921 cemented his legacy as one of the greatest gridiron performers in state history.
Phillips scored in every game on Erskine's schedule in the 1921 season, finishing the season leading the state in scoring.
Early in the seaosn, Phillips rushed for a 64-yard touchdown, then made the extra point, to give Erskine a 7-6 lead over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came back to win 13-7, but Phillips set the stage for a memorable senior season.
Phillips starred again for the Seceders two weeks later, in which Erskine smashed College of Charleston 74-0.
The last hurrah of Phillips' Erskine career could have been its greatest feat. Phillips scored every point in a 13-0 win over Clemson at Riggs Field.
The week before the Clemson game, Dode's influence on Abbeville County was so great that his final appearance for Erskine completely changed the schedule for Abbeville's Armistice Day celebration.
The Armistice Day celebration in Abbeville included the staging of the Abbeville High vs. Greenville football game. The game was moved to the morning so Abbeville citizens could watch Erskine's last home game against Newberry in the evening.
A story previewing the celebration was published Nov. 7, 1921, in the Abbeville Press and Banner: "This schedule of events is entirely different from that first planned, due to the fact that Friday afternoon the Erskine football team will play its last game on the home grounds this year, at which time the might 'Dode' Phillips will make his last appearance as an Erskine player. So many of the Abbeville people, including members of the Hi (high school) team, wish to see this last appearance of this great players that the game with Greenville has moved to the morning hour."
Phillips delivered against Newberry, carrying the ball 11 consecutive times in the final drive to earn a come-from-behind win against Newberry in front of what the Index-Journal called the largest crowd to attend a sporting event in Due West.
A feature story published Dec. 4, 1921, in the Index-Journal, just two years after the paper's inception, gave insight on Phillips' uncertain post-graduate plans. Phillips said in the interview that he would likely coach at Erskine or enter ministry.
The story also shed some light on Phillips' unique nickname.
The Dec. 4, 1921, account read: "The lad's distinction was the nickname 'Dode,' which followed him throughout his college career. In the effort to greet his father with a hello, the little fellow was only able to say 'dode' and in this way the nickname was given to him. Since that time it has clung like the bark on the tree and has become a part of the Phillips trade-mark, which stands for so much in football history of the state."