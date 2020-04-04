EDITOR’S NOTE: Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the spring and summer out of sorts, football season seems still viable several months from now. This fall, Erskine College will field its first football team since 1951.
To recall Erskine’s storied history in football, the Index-Journal will detail a new topic each week.
———
Most college football programs have a legend who lies in a tier above all others. At Erskine College, that player is Dode Phillips.
Phillips was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He was born in Bradley and played high school football at Chester.
Phillips led Erskine to wins against South Carolina and Clemson. His greatest moment might have been the team’s 13-0 victory against Clemson in 1921, in which Phillips scored every point, including kicking an extra point.
Phillips also played baseball for the Fleet, and his career in the sport was just as illustrious. He led a ninth-inning comeback against Clemson in May 1921 for a 5-4 win.
Phillips’ home run in the ninth inning “had the whack and ring of an effort made by Babe Ruth himself,” the Index-Journal wrote in a story published May 12, 1921. Phillips also stole two bases as he led the comeback.
“The final score was 5 to 4, the crowning event coming at a time when every A.R.P. hat and cap was in the air and every A.R.P. throat throat shrilling ‘Dode did it!’” the Index-Journal published about the game on May 12, 1921.
Dick Haldeman has lived in Due West for 59 years and worked as a sports information director at Erskine for many years. He has closely studied the Fleet’s sports history since his retirement.
Haldeman knew Phillips for the last four years of Phillips’ life. Phillips worked as Erskine’s admissions director, which punctuated a successful post-playing career. Phillips was a high school coach in Georgia and South Carolina before serving as the South Carolina High School League’s director. He was the head coach of Erskine’s football team 1926 and returned as an assistant in 1939.
“He married a lady that was alumni director at that time, which was my closest colleague, she was his second wife,” Haldeman said. “So I really did know him quite well.”
In recalling Phillips’ career, Haldeman said Erskine handed him the ball on nearly every single play.
Phillips was a known football figure across the state, clearly evidenced by his eventual induction in the state’s Hall of Fame. The Index-Journal called him “Erskine’s Wonder Man” in articles published in 1921.
A Nov. 19, 1921, article in the Index-Journal quotes former Wofford baseball star J. “Cap” Smith with his admiration of Phillips as an example against the nationalization of collegiate athletics.
“We want clean athletics at Wofford without commercialization,” Smith said. “We want men like Dode Phillips who stuck to his college in spite of offers from large Eastern colleges.”