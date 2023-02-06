NINETY SIX — Frank Taylor was dominating.
The Ninety Six junior was countering every move that his opponent made, and every time there was an opportunity, Taylor struck, building up a 14-point lead in the 160-pound weight class match between Ninety Six and Chesnee.
Chesnee forfeited the final point, giving Taylor his 15th point of the match.
The junior did his job and officially sent Ninety Six back to the Upper State Championship for the fifth consecutive year.
"It's amazing. It's great stuff," Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. "I was thinking about it the other day, it just doesn't feel real. It just hasn't hit me. ... We're going back to the Upper State Championship. Teams just don't do that, not five years in a row. It's indescribable. But it's still a business trip. One more step. One more fight."
The Wildcats forfeited their final two matches, resulting in a 39-30 third-round win.
For the defending 2A champions, going on a business trip means all 14 wrestlers have a job to do. For some, that job is to win by a pin. For others, don't get pinned. The difference between three points and six is be massive the further the Wildcats advanced in the playoffs.
On Monday, that plan paid dividends for the Wildcats.
Ninety Six won with a pin in four of the first five matches. Juquis Calhoun got the run started with a pin with .9 seconds remaining in the first round of his match, giving the Wildcats a three-point lead. Martavis Mason, Cater Patterson and Emanuel Cobb followed with a pin in their matches.
While they were winning by pinfall, the Wildcats weren't getting pinned. Of the five matches they lost before the forfeits, only one ended in a pin.
"It shows them that it's possible," Lemmons said. "Hayden Walters, the kid he wrestled tonight, he lost to 14-0 the first time he wrestled him. Tonight, it was 4-3 and had an opportunity to beat him... Emanuel Cobb fights off his back there and comes up and brings it."
Cobb's pin signaled his 100th career victory, making him the fourth Wildcat this season to achieve the mark.
One Wildcat that had already achieved that milestone was Mason. The two-time individual state champion had missed the entire season due to an ACL tear that happened during football season.
After intense hard work and determination, Mason made his debut just a little over three months since his surgery, taking down the Eagles' heavyweight in the second round.
When he got off the mat, his head coach pulled him in and simply said "Welcome back."
"He and I are close. He's been with me since (the) seventh grade, and been right by my side and listened to what I've told him in football and wrestling, so I have him 200-plus days a year," Lemmons said. "I was a nervous wreck the whole time he was on the mat.
"For him to come back and get that win, and what he brings back to the team is whatever you want to say a guaranteed six, but what he brings back to every single one of those boys confidence and leadership ability now that he's back on the mat, you just can't duplicate that. He's that special of a kid."
Ninety Six will travel to Liberty for the Upper State Championship on Wednesday.
"We have to stay off our backs. We have to win the toss-up matches," Lemmons said. "We cannot play into their environment. It's us in the square and us on the bench. That's it."