Greenwood’s Week 3 win at North Augusta was huge for the Eagles.
A number of Eagles stepped up in the 21-14 victory, including Deterrious Gary and Shivious Williams who were honored at Monday’s Greenwood Touchdown Club meeting at the Main Event.
It was the club’s third meeting of the season.
Gary earned Week 3 offensive player of the week after carrying the ball 35 times for 222 yards with two touchdowns. So far this season, the junior running back has scored five touchdowns with 402 yards rushing for Greenwood.
On the other side of the ball, Williams took home Week 3 defensive player of the week honors. The sophomore defensive lineman garnered eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback pressures in the crucial win.
For Week 4, Ninety Six quarterback Braden Mitchell was honored as the week’s offensive player of the week after his performance in the team’s win at Mid-Carolina. The junior scored all four of the Wildcats’ touchdowns with three coming on the ground and one through the air.
Mitchell also put together 213 all-purpose yards in the 28-12 victory.
Abbeville also received some love at the touchdown club meeting.
Linebacker Ty Cade was named the defensive player of the week for Week 4 after the Panthers’ 51-7 blowout of Crescent. The senior had five first hits, one assisted tackle, a sack and an interception.
The Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes also named Abbeville’s Asher Johnston as the school’s player of the year.
In addition to honoring five local players, the Greenwood Touchdown Club welcomed in Tony Morrell as its guest speaker. Morrell, a recruiting analyst at the Big Spur of the 247 Sports Network, covers South Carolina athletics.
Morrell discussed the future of South Carolina football, and how coach Shane Beamer is trying to build the program.
“I think Shane Beamer is doing a lot of things right at South Carolina,” Morrell said. “Really for the first time since I’ve been (working at the Big Spur) and maybe for the first time in South Carolina’s history, I think they have someone who’s not seen as a savior, not seen as a short-term fix like a Lou Holtz or Spurrier was to a degree, they have someone who’s actually trying to build a sustainable program that can have success year in and year out.”
Morrell also said he thought Beamer is trying to recreate what coach Dabo Swinney has done at Clemson.
“I think there are some similarities in terms of what Dabo’s been able to accomplish and what Beamer would like to accomplish at South Carolina,” Morrell said.
The club will next meet Oct. 10, and will have former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw as its guest speaker.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
