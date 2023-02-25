ANDERSON — Winning a state championship is everything. That's why you wake up early in the morning and work late at night.
Countless hours are spent in a gym, at home or on the road honing your craft and developing the necessary skills to compete at a high level and reach the pinnacle of athletics. That's what it takes to be a state champion.
After a grueling season and a playoff run, five Lakelands wrestlers are 2023 state champions.
Greenwood's Cason Howle was the lone member of the five who had won a championship before, claiming the 170-pound title as a freshman. But this year, Howle was automatic, finishing with a perfect 44-0 record.
He won the 182-pound class and to make it more special, won his 100th match in the championship bout.
"It means a lot. As a kid, I was dreaming of moments like this," Howle said.
Howle was joined by fellow Greenwood captain Aajia Jones as a state champion.
Jones has spent the past eight years with Greenwood wrestling, winning a state championship as a seventh grader. This year, the South Carolina High School League added a girls championship division, and the senior, who has been the 113 wrestler the entire season for the Eagles boys team, got a chance to compete for a title again.
And she didn't miss, winning the 113-pound match with a 3-2 decision.
"Tonight was crazy. I've been doing this for eight years," Jones said. "I won it in seventh grade and only wrestled at it one time since then, and I placed second. Tonight, it feels great to be a senior, leaving a girls' team that I started. Being an example for them feels great. I owe it all to my coaches."
Greenwood's final state champion was Kennedi Washington, who won the 220-pound girls' class. The junior spent her summer competing for team South Carolina in the 2022 USA Junior 14U Girls Duals hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Now she can add a state championship to her resume.
"I wanted to quit in the middle of the year, so when I did win a state championship, it was very emotional for me because I didn't give up," Washington said. "
Frank Taylor's confidence spiked early this season during Southern Slam. He took on one of the best wrestlers in the state and since then, he knows he can compete with anyone on a mat.
Taylor did just that, cruising through the 2/1A 160-pound class to win his first individual state championship.
"It's great. Words can't describe it right now," Taylor said. "I've worked really hard the past four or five months to get my conditioning right. It felt really good to get one under my belt."
It doesn't matter what sport he's playing, Addison Nickles doesn't lose that often. The Abbeville senior won the final football game of his high school career, winning his second state championship in the past three years on the gridiron in December.
Now he has two wrestling state championships. Nickles capped off an undefeated senior season with a 195-pound state championship, his second in as many years.
"It's awesome," Nickles said. "It really teaches you that hard work pays off. My motto is hard work works. It is the truest statement I've ever heard in my life."
Overall, the Lakelands dominated at the state championships.
Alongside the five state champions, four finished as runners-up.
Angelique Garcia-Rosiles was the runner-up in the 106-pound girls' class for Greenwood, while Alijah Wade was second in the 160-pound 4A class.
Ninety Six senior Juquis Calhoun was second in the 2/1A heavyweight division, while Abbeville's Laila Crawford was second in the 195-pound girls' division.
Bryce Seaborn, Dax Seaborn and Angie Molina finished third for the Eagles in their respective classes, while Owen Sargent finished fourth in the 220-pound division.
Martavis Mason, Briant Witherspoon and Ryan Jones finished third in their respective classes, while Rylee Rushton and his brother PJ Rushton both finished fourth.
Dixie's Guilia Giammarinaro finished in a tie for sixth in the girls 113-pound weight class. The Hornets also had Andrew Stoltzfus at Pat Baer finish third in their final matches of the day. Adrian Hershberger finished fourth in the 126-pound classification.