Five Lakelands basketball teams were named in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s latest top 10 rankings.
Saluda's girls team moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 2A. The Tigers are 11-1 overall and have a chance to lock up the Region 2-2A title when Saluda faces Silver Bluff on Friday.
Abbeville's boys team is ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. The Panthers defeated Ninety Six last Friday to remain in first place in Region 2-2A.
In Class 1A, McCormick’s boys team moved up one spot to No. 6. Dixie’s boys team kept the No. 10 ranking. McCormick’s girls team remained in the No. 8 spot.
Emerald’s girls team fell out of the rankings in Class 3A after losing its fourth consecutive game last Friday. The Vikings are 1-4 in region play.
In Class 5A girls, two of Greenwood’s region opponents remained in the top 10 in the state. Westside is ranked fourth and T.L. Hanna is ranked sixth. In Class 5A boys, Wade Hampton is ranked No. 6.
Browns bring back Berry as GM
CLEVELAND — Andrew Berry is coming back to the Browns. This time as the boss.
Berry, who left Cleveland's front office last year to work in Philadelphia, agreed Monday to become the Browns' new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Berry will get a five-year deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official.
Berry will be just the second black GM currently working in the NFL. Miami's Chris Grier had been the league's only minority GM.
Vikings name Patterson, Zimmer as co-DCs
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son on Monday to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators.
The Vikings announced their revamped lineup of assistant coaches, which includes two new hires and four internal promotions.
Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak, as reported last week by multiple media outlets including The Associated Press, will be the offensive coordinator. He was an offensive adviser in 2019 for offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who left to be the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
ACC disciplines Notre Dame, Brey
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State.
The league announced the penalties Monday, saying Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.”
Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name as he left the news conference in Tallahassee.
OU hires Murray as running backs coach
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school's career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average.
Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray helped the Sooners reach the BCS national championship game after the 2008 season.
Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro.
Reds, Castellanos agree to $64 million deal
CINCINNATI — Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal in the Cincinnati Reds' latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
The deal has an opt-out clause that would allow Castellanos to become a free agent after the 2020 season.
It was the fourth significant move by the Reds, among the most active teams in free agency since their sixth consecutive losing season. The Reds have committed $174 million to new players, including the two biggest free agent deals in club history.
Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama got a $21 million, three-year deal.
D-backs acquire Marte from Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks received cash considerations as part of the deal while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing money.
The 31-year-old Marte is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he hit .295 and set career-highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs.
Football coach suspended for Hitler comment
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger on Monday after he was quoted by the school newspaper as saying he would like to meet Adolf Hitler and no one could deny the Nazi “wasn't a great leader."
The university in western Michigan is investigating Berger’s comments, according to WXMI -TV. His hiring was announced last week.
Berger was being interviewed Thursday by The Lanthorn sports editor and was asked which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with.
NFL: Bills did not violate injury policy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL ruled the Buffalo Bills did not violate league policy on reporting injuries in connection to defensive end Jerry Hughes revealing he played with torn wrist ligaments.
The NFL provided the update Monday in an email to the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, saying no violation was found in its review of the matter. The PFWA raised questions over how the league's injury-reporting policy was interpreted after Hughes revealed the severity of the injury in a Twitter post following Buffalo's loss to Houston in an AFC wild-card playoff earlier this month.