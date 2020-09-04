Fishing tournament in November at Lake Russell
The Back the Red, White and Blue fishing tournament will take place Nov. 7 at Lake Russell on the Highway 72 ramp.
The tournament will support firefighters, paramedics and police officers from Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, Anderson and Greenville counties.
There is a $50 entry fee for each boat.
Clemson picked to win another ACC title
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked Clemson is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for a sixth straight season.
The league released voting results Friday from media members for predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference picks, with the Tigers picked ahead of No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 North Carolina.
Two USC receivers opt out because of coronavirus
COLUMBIA — South Carolina receivers Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith have chosen to skip the season because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Friday he understands and accepts the players’ decisions.
Muschamp also said that a starter from last year who opted out earlier is working to come back to the field. Jordan Rhodes, a 6-4, 325-pound junior, had started 10 games at left guard a season ago. He had decided not to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.