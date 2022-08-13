Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that August is usually the slowest month of the year for bass fishing on Greenwood. There can be a very small window of topwater fishing early and late, but after that fishing is basically a deep grind with worms.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that by mid-July the striped bass fishing had gotten tougher on Lake Greenwood, as usual, and August will probably stay that way. This is still a down-line month, but even though the fish are seeking cooler water fish usually don’t go much deeper than 20-25 feet depending on where the thermocline sets up.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that in August fish will still be found on brush, and it is unlikely that the bite will be very fast. While crappie can be found at a variety of depths, bigger fish are sometimes on the deeper brush. Minnows should work better than jigs for inactive fish.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that channel catfish will bite well in August from shallow to deep water. Cut herring, shrimp or dip baits will all work. Flathead catfish can be caught at night on live bream or perch.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews of Evans, Ga., and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta report that it’s usually a tough month for bass fishing on Lake Thurmond, but July fished better than expected and August could too. One group of fish is up shallow feeding on bream and will take topwater lures and buzzbaits, while another group of fish is offshore. They will take soft plastics on the bottom but will sometimes come up to take topwater lures.
Striper and hybrids: Little River Guide Service (706-210-3474) reports that in August fish should be concentrated in a small area in the lower lake where they will be caught on down-lined herring in 50-60 plus feet of water. Earlier in the day they will be shallow, and as the day goes on they will move deeper. A lot of fish are in the vicinity of the oxygen lines.
Crappie: Little River Guide Service reports that there is traditionally very little fishing activity for crappie in the heat of August, but fish are usually around deep brush where they can be caught on minnows.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that in August fish will continue to move shallower early and late and deeper during the heat of the day. Fan-casting baits at a variety of depths is the best pattern.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that bass should remain in fairly tight, deep schools in August. Fishing with deep running crankbaits or plastics worms around deep structure will be the best pattern, and of course live bait will catch fish.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in August they expect to find a decent bite for striped bass on the lower end of the lake with down-lines. Another group of fish will be found in shallower water below the Hartwell dam where cool conditions on the upper end of the lake can draw striper to that area.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that fish will stay on deeper brush in the creeks in August, but they will head for cooler water if the creeks get too warm. They will be caught on jigs and minnows.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that fish will be caught this month in 10-35 feet of water on cut herring.