Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that by late May the fishing had already gotten tough, but in June there should be a topwater bite first thing in shallow water. During the heat of the day fish should be caught deeper on crankbaits and worms around brush.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that throughout June he will mainly be fishing down-lines. To start the month he expects to fish in about 30 feet, but anglers should keep an eye on the thermocline.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that by the end of May fish were stacked up on deeper brush, and they should stay there straight through June. Minnows will work but some days jigs are even better when you need a reaction bite.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that the best fishing in June can be found anchoring with dip baits or drifting with cut bait or shrimp.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that even though the herring spawn was extended this year bass will move deeper in June. Once the shallow herring spawn is totally finished fishing with deep running crankbaits or plastics worms around deep structure up to 40 or more feet down will be the best pattern.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that, after a mild month for much of May, a hot end to the month should allow fish to settle into more typical June patterns. They should be on both ends of the lake, with free-lining working in the upper lake and down-lines working in the lower lake.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that fish will move into deeper brush this month where they can be caught on jigs and minnows. Night-fishing around bridges will also be productive.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that fish will move deeper this month into 15-25 feet where they can be caught on cut herring. May was an excellent month for catfish and expect more of the same at least to start June.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews of Evans, Ga., and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta report that a mild May prolonged the herring spawn, but the hot blast at the end of the month began to push fish into summer patterns. This month fish may be caught early off points with flukes, and after that fish can be caught deeper over humps and around brush on worms or jigs.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in some recent summers fish have stayed shallow in June, but early signs are that this June will be a more typical month where fish will be caught on down-lines in 35-40 feet of water.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that this month fish should be found around brush that sits in 20-25 feet of water. Anchoring and then fishing vertically with minnows is usually the best pattern.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that the best fishing in June will be in the early morning or late evening. Anchoring on humps and points and fishing with cut bait at a variety of depths is the best bet.