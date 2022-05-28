Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in May the shad spawn will create some fishing opportunities around points and docks, and there will also be fish caught around sea walls on topwater lures all month. Other bass will start to get out on deeper brush where they will take big worms and crankbaits.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that throughout May he will mainly be pulling free-lines and planer boards. Early in the day fish will be shallower, and when the sun gets up they will be deeper.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that the spawn pretty much wrapped up in April, and this month some fish will start out still recovering from it. However, over the course of the month almost all of the fish will get out on brush where they can be caught on minnows and jigs.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that in May channel cats can be caught on dip baits fished off points, or on cut bait or shrimp drifted. This is a good month for flatheads and they will take live bait in low-light periods.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews of Evans, Georgia and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta hope that the schooling action on herring points will last well into this month. However, it will probably stop earlier and earlier each day as it gets warmer. Topwater lures fished on main lake points should work until it gets very hot, and when the fish are not up jigs or shaky heads in the same areas should work. Late in the month the pattern will transition to fishing early with a buzzbait and then targeting deeper humps with a worm or jig during the day.
Striper and hybrids: Little River Guide Service (706-210-3474) reports that early in May there should continue to be a good bite in the shallows early, but once it gets hot then fish will be in mid-depths in the morning. As the water gets hotter fish will move deeper and eventually the pattern will switch over to more of a down-rod bite.
Crappie: Little River Guide Service reports that in May the spawn is behind us but the fish are back feeding again, and about all you need to catch them is minnows and the location of some mid-depth brush in the creeks. By the end of May they may go deeper if the water gets hot.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that in May he likes to anchor on humps, points and saddles and put out live and cut herring. This is a good technique for catching a mixed bag of catfish and striper. You can also start to fish shrimp or dip baits for eating-sized channel catfish.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that well into May bass should be up shallow feeding on spawning blueback herring off shallow points, even though by the end of April it looked like things were further along than usual. They will take topwater lures and flukes, but live herring are often impossible to beat. Once the herring spawn wraps up fish will move deeper again.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that well into May striper should stay off the sides of the same points where the herring are spawning, but at the end of May when herring move out to deeper water the striper will get over deep trees in 40-50 feet.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that while the crappie spawn almost totally wrapped up in April, in May the fish will stay fairly shallow around brush. They can be caught within a few feet of the surface on minnows.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that by the end of April the channel catfish bite was really good, and in May it should get even better. Channel cats will be caught pretty much everywhere including points, pockets, coves and more on cut herring.