Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that in February bass will start to move shallower due to seasonal factors, and they should start to get into the vicinity of their pre-spawn locations. Depending on water conditions shallow-running crankbaits, spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits, and jigs should all work.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that in February striped bass could be found anywhere on Lake Greenwood, but the key to finding them is to locate the bait. Casting at diving birds with Alabama rigs or bucktails is the technique of choice. With low water levels the river section has been less fishable but that could change.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that there are basically two patterns in February, and on the upper end of the lake fish will be caught deep around bridges. On the lower end fish will be starting to suspend in creek mouths preparing for the spawn. Both minnows and jigs will work in both locations.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that drifting cut herring, shad or white perch in mid-depths should be the best pattern in February.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament angler Josh Rockefeller of Augusta reports that in February fish will still be related to deep brush or rock until it gets time for them to move towards their pre-spawn and then spawning locations. Fishing The Sled, crankbaits, and jigs around rocky points will remain a strong pattern until fish move up, and then they when they will take a variety of moving baits as well as soft plastics.
Striper and hybrids: William Sasser Guide Service (706-589-5468) reports that in February fish will start to migrate down towards the lower lake, and they will begin to show up near the dam where they can be caught by bank fishermen. As the water warms they will also stage for their false spawn.
Crappie: William Sasser Guide Service reports that February is one of the best months of the year for catching big fish. As the weather warms they will begin to stage for the spawn and can be caught trolling in the backs of creeks.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that February should be a very good month for catfish on Lake Thurmond. Anchoring on creek channel ledges and fan-casting cut gizzard shad, white perch and herring will be the best way to target big blue catfish. If the lake remains dirty fish will continue to feed best in the muddiest areas.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that early in February bass should still be caught deeper in the main lake and at the mouths of creeks around the bait schools where other species including perch are feeding. They will be caught on jigging spoons, drop shots and jigs. However, this month anglers will notice bass start to move shallower regardless of weather conditions are they prepare to stage for the spawn.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in February some striped bass will also be caught around the same deep bait schools where other species are feeding, but other striper will be roaming this month. Following the birds and covering water with free-lines or planer boards is the best pattern.
Crappie and yellow perch: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that in late January crappie started to show up again around deep bait schools, and this month they will get more and more common. Early in the month they will take minnows fished around deeper schools of bait, while later in the month they will be caught trolling in the creeks as they begin to stage for the spawn.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that February is still not a month when very many people will be targeting catfish, but if you concentrate on deep water you can pick up channel catfish.