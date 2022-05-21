Fishing guide Ben Ross grew up on Lake Greenwood. His grandfather built a cabin there in 1953.
“I spent every summer out there,” said Ross, owner of Ross Fishing Guide Service. “My mother taught school, so we had our summers off. I spent a lot of time on Lake Greenwood.”
He was a biology major at Lander University, and he worked for the Department of Health and Environmental Control for 29 years before retiring in June 2021, so he has a deep love for waterways and fishing. Now he’s a full-time guide at three lakes — Greenwood, Thurmond and Russell — and at rivers in the Upstate and in western North Carolina.
Ross leads chartered trips for catching crappies and striped bass on the lakes, using almost exclusively live bait for striped bass and a mix of live bait and artificial bait for crappies. He also does mountain trout charters in the Appalachians and the Smokies, using a combination of live and artificial baits. For a guide such as Ross, it’s more than just a trip to catch fish.
“The preservation and conservation of our natural resources is very important to me,” he said. “I want future generations to be able to enjoy outdoor experiences that I’ve had. I think it’s real important that we be good stewards of the abundant natural resources that we’ve been provided in this area.
“The next generation of anglers will be responsible for sustaining what we have, so it’s important that they understand that it’s not just about going out there and catching and killing everything. It’s about giving back, too.”
Ross said anglers should expect their guides to be well-prepared and knowledgeable, with experience in the area where they are fishing. Guides should have a good boat, good equipment and good tackle, he said.
“And it should be obvious they’ve put a considerable amount of effort into the anglers having a good experience,” Ross said. “Perhaps (provide) some information on the history of the lake or the size of the lake, and some of the other attractions around the lake. We have a number of bald eagle nests around a lot of our lakes.”
While people obviously go on these trips to catch fish — and they do, most of the time — there can be times when the fishing isn’t so great.
“It doesn’t happen often,” Ross said. “I don’t think there is a guide out there who guarantees you’re going to catch a cooler full of fish every time you go because that would be a promise that, sooner or later, you’re not going to be able to fill. At the same time, I think most captains, if people don’t have a good day of fishing, will make some sort of concession, whether it’s offering them another trip at a reduced rate or perhaps a little bit off on the cost of the trip or something like that.”
Ross said novice and experienced anglers use guide services for a number of reasons, one being that guides are on the lakes more than others and know the patterns, techniques and what the fish are doing.
“We’re going to have our finger on the pulse of what’s going on on the lake because we’re out there a lot,” he said. “It certainly gives us an upper hand on the weekend angler, and certainly over most recreational anglers, as well.”
Ross makes a point to get people engaged in more than just reeling in the fish. He often lets them put out the fishing lines and baits so they can get a feel for what he is doing.
“I kind of teach them as I go,” he said. “My goal is not necessarily for them to have to always hire a guide. My goal is to empower them with the knowledge to be able to go out and be more successful on their own. I also encourage repeat business. I have a number of clients who have been repeat customers.”
Ross sees himself as “sort of ambassador” for the lakes and the communities.
“This is a hospitality industry that I’m in,” he said. “I want to try to promote our communities and our campgrounds and the abundant natural resources. They call this the Lakelands for a reason. I want people to enjoy being out there and want to come back.”
He has several clients who are avid fishermen. The reason they keep coming back is because they know Ross can position his boat on top of the fish — and the anglers don’t have to buy gas, bait or expensive marine electronics.
“They can go with me and get in the boat and it’s pretty much turnkey,” Ross said. “They hop in and have a good experience and leave with a nice big bag of fish filets. It saves them a lot of work.”