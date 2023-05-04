DUE WEST — The Dixie baseball team would give anything to redo the first inning of Thursday night's Class 1A state playoff game.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, there are no do-overs.
Dixie allowed three runs in the first before eventually falling 4-1 to Southside Christian School in the second round of the Upper State District 2 bracket.
"We've got to do the little things right," Dixie coach Michael Turner said. "The first inning, you can't afford to spot a good team like that three runs early. I thought we did a good job after that. We've got to make plays and have some timely hits when the opportunities are there, and we just fell short. That's the difference in the game."
Top-seeded Dixie (11-9-1) moves to the loser's bracket and will host Calhoun County on Saturday to determine who makes it to Monday's district championship.
On Thursday night, the Sabres (14-9) took advantage of a pair of walks and an error to load the bases in the opening inning. George Massingill drove in one run on a fielder's choice, and then two more runners scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball to put Southside Christian up 3-0.
"I thought it was a little bit or nerves," Turner said. "Everybody was amped up. We are a very young team. Some of the guys have not been in this type of game and this type of environment. Once we settled in and saw we could compete, it was a good ballgame."
The Hornets got a run back in the bottom half of the first when Brandon Hershberger, who had a leadoff single, later scored on an error.
Both pitchers fared well through the middle innings, with Southside adding another run in the top of the sixth on Tyler Harof's RBI single.
Dixie had a chance to get back into it in the bottom half of the inning, but the Hornets left the bases loaded.
"There were some opportunities we left out there and some things we didn't take care of," Turner said. "The game could have been a different story."
Massingill went the distance on the mound for the Sabres, allowing eight hits and striking out nine batters. He walked none.
Starting pitcher Hunter Sattefield took the loss for the Hornets. He allowed three hits and four runs over five innings and struck out three. Hershberger pitched the final two innings. He allowed two hits, struck out one and walked none.
Harof went 2-for-2 at the plate to pace the Sabres, while Hershberger was 2-for-4 for the Hornets. Dixie spread its eight hits across the lineup. In addition to Hershberger's two, Satterfield, Kendon Kelley, Landen Parsons, Case Minor, Keegan Snipes and Andrew Caldwell each tallied hits.
Turner said his team has to put together competitive at-bats and put pressure on Calhoun County this Saturday to advance to Monday's district finals.
"We've got to find a way to make something happen," Turner said.