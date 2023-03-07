In the first half, Emerald boys soccer was living through keeper Gezrai Martinez-Rodriguez.
The sophomore was making outstanding save after outstanding save in the first 40 minutes of the Vikings game against Belton-Honnea Path. The problem was he was facing too many shots due to poor execution by the Vikings.
In the second half, those mistakes turned into Bear goals.
BHP hit the back of the net five times in the second half, to down the Vikings 5-0.
"I thought we didn't start the game very well tonight," Emerald coach Jamie Rahm said. "Our goalkeeper kept us in it in the first half. We didn't show the right mentality or attitude from the get-go. We're young this year. We have a squad of 23 and we have about 80% sophomores or freshmen.
"That being said, there's no excuse for wanting to compete. That is the disappointing thing out here."
BHP controlled the game immediately, continually pushing Emerald's back line into the 18-yard box. The few chances Emerald had to break through were quickly squashed due to the bigger size of the Bears and struggling to maintain possession through bad touches.
"Physically, they were obviously much bigger, but at the end of the day, we didn't play smart," Rahm said. "We were trying to match physicality with physicality, and if that is the case, they are going to outplay us. I thought they beat us in all facets of the game... That is the disappointing thing. It's one thing to get beat soccer-wise, but attitude and outworking, things we talk about controlling the controllable, we didn't do that tonight."
The Bears netted their first shot 1:25 into the second half, scoring on a cross from right to left. An Emerald turnover around midfield led to the second goal basically four minutes later. With 24:30 left to play, Emerald was called for a handball in the box, which gave the Bears a free kick goal and took Emerald down to 10 players.
Emerald really only had a handful of potential scoring opportunities and fired roughly five shots the entire game.
"We have a young group of guys, but have to learn from it and get better," Rahm said.
