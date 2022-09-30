Because of high winds and rough lake conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, seeding day at the 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket at Lake Greenwood presented by Lew’s has been canceled.
While not as destructive as it has been in Florida to this point, Ian has brought north winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph to the area, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory that extends through Saturday morning. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are also expected today.
“I spoke with the anglers this morning at the ramp and assured them safety is our first priority,” Tournament Manager for college, high school and youth Glenn Cale said in a press release. “They all agreed, and it was the right call. We will resume tomorrow as planned and scheduled.”
With the canceled day, Louis Monetti and Michael Fugaro from UNC Charlotte will claim the first two seeds respectively by virtue of winning the Bassmaster Team of the Year title. From there, the seeding is based on each team’s finish in the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops.
The 2022 National Champions Andrew Vereen and Connor Cartmell from Coastal Carolina University claim the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, followed by Florida Gateway College’s Jackson Swisher and Seth Slanker in the No. 5 and No. 6 positions. McKendree University anglers Tyler Christy and Trey Schroeder round out the field as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.