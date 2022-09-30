Photo of Vereen and Cartmell
Buy Now

Collegiate national champions Andrew Vereen and Connor Cartmell of Coastal Carolina will participate in this weekend’s Bassmaster College Classic Bracket.

 SUBMITTED

Because of high winds and rough lake conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, seeding day at the 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket at Lake Greenwood presented by Lew’s has been canceled.

While not as destructive as it has been in Florida to this point, Ian has brought north winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph to the area, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory that extends through Saturday morning. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are also expected today.