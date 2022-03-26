Adam Mather knows how to score, and score in bunches.
In his three seasons at Lander, the junior has set multiple school and Peach Belt Conference scoring records such as the most goals in a PBC game (8) and leading the team in scoring for the past two years.
His scoring touch is something that he is known for across the Division II landscape, but for Mather, it’s something he’s been doing his entire career.
“Growing up I was usually the leading scorer on my club teams just around my area because I didn’t travel to the big club teams where everybody played,” Mather said. “I just played with my high school team and I was kind of used to putting the team on my back.”
Since joining the Bearcats, Mather has adjusted to being able to share the ball rather than forcing his way to the net. At first, he admitted it was a struggle since the sport wasn’t as big in his hometown of Cincinnati.
Although Mather led the Bearcats in all offensive categories last season, he also led the team in turnovers, committing 30 through 11 games. It was a stat that ate at him to the point where he spent hours watching film, analyzing what worked for him and what didn’t.
“I think it speaks to the caliber of player that Adam is,” Lander coach Anthony LePore said. “We got the film together and talked about what works and what doesn’t and he has applied that to his game. The second half of last season was particularly strong for him and it has carried over to the start of this season.”
After tallying an eight-goal performance against Alabama-Huntsville, Mather scored a goal in four of his next five games. In the month of April, the then-sophomore recorded 12 goals including a double hat trick against Emmanuel.
The Ohio native picked up right where he left off, scoring goals in eight-straight games to start the season.
“One of the really cool things is Adam is having this level of production while typically drawing the other team’s best defender,” LePore said. “Teams really game plan to try and stop him because, everybody knows who he is now. It’s a credit to him and the job that he’s done to really take his game to the next level, and continue to develop it.”
Facing the opponent’s best defenders hasn’t resulted in more turnovers. In fact, turnovers have gone down while his assist totals have sky-rocketed. Mather currently leads the Bearcats with 18 helpers, tying a career-high.
His efforts have garnered national attention as he was named the PBC Player of the Week in March following a combined 11-point outburst in two games.
“One of my favorite parts about the beginning of this season was knowing I had their best defender and Drew Wilson and Carter Wilcox had their second and third best defenders,” Mather said. “I can just throw the ball to them and let them go to work.”
Mather’s ability to get his teammates involved has made him more of a threat to score once he elects to shoot. He sports a 67% shooting percentage, good for second on the team, and is on pace to break his career-high in goals, assists and points this season.
“He’s fulfilling his potential that we saw there during the recruiting process,” LePore said. “One of the really cool things is his development is really nice to see because it reflects the development of our team. We are a better team than we were a year ago and other teams are gunning for him.”