At 9:55 p.m. on March 11, 2020, there was only one emotion going through the Clemson baseball program — joy.
Former Ninety Six standout Chad Fairey had just smoked a line drive to right field, giving the Tigers a 3-2 walk-off win against Winthrop in the 11th inning. The Tigers were the No. 19 team in the country and 14-3 on the season.
Less than a day later, that joy turned to confusion and disappointment, as the start of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the remainder of what looked to be a promising season. Fairey and the rest of his teammates had to pack and head home.
For Fairey, the pause was really the first time in years he wasn’t preparing for a game or season. His original idea for the break was to rest his body, hang out with his family and get a break from the sport.
His break lasted a week.
“I had the full intent of taking some time off and resting, but I found out very quickly that once I take more than a few days away from baseball, I start to lose my sanity a little bit,” Fairey said. “I had a week or so that I hung out with family. After that, it was right back to it. It was more or less because I wanted to. It wasn’t because I felt like I needed to.
“It was crazy taking that time off, because everything had been going so well sophomore year, then to be hit with that, it was quite the adjustment that everyone had to work around. That time for me, I used it to get better as an individual in things that I needed to improve on. I also used that time to reflect over my time here at Clemson and what I’ve been able to do here so far.”
While he was at home, Fairey went back to his roots. He was using the batting cage in his backyard that he’d had was a young child, so his hitting didn’t suffer. He maintained his workouts, accessing a local gym that was still open during the start of the pandemic.
He was on his own timetable, which allowed him to figure out a routine that worked for him and stick to it on his own, which he said was the biggest adjustment he made during the time at home.
“One of the biggest things I was able to gain was an understanding for my routine on a day-to-day basis. That was something that I learned over the COVID days was what I needed to do and what I needed to do. It helped me cut out all the unnecessary things that I might have done at one time,” Fairey said. “I was able to clean up my routine, which was really the biggest thing that I gained from all that.”
While he regained his year of eligibility, Fairey’s first year back after the stoppage was an important year. He was now a junior and draft eligible for the first time since leaving Ninety Six. To that point in his Clemson career, he wasn’t where he wanted to be.
As a freshman, Fairey saw time in just 30 of the Tigers 61 games, but he struggled, hitting just .175 with three home runs and 10 RBI in just 63 at-bats. He made some adjustments as a true sophomore, playing in 12 of the 17 games, increasing his average and was getting into a grove at the plate when the season shut down.
But now a junior, he was priming himself to have a breakout year. Right after getting back from winter break, Fairey was on the field during live batting practice. He took a swing, but something was off. His hand was hurting and starting to swell.
He shook it off and got back in the box. He took another cut, fouled a ball off, and Fairey knew he was done for “at least a week at least.” He went to the doctor and the x-ray showed a break in his hamate bone. His junior season was over before the first pitch of the year.
Instead of claiming his place in the lineup, Fairey was forced to watch the Tigers from the bench. Fairey said that time away from the field gave him a new appreciation for the game and a new perspective of both life and baseball.
“Whenever it first went down, I was really in a bad spot. I was extremely upset. Ultimately, I realized that I couldn’t feed into that. There’s a lot of other things that I have going on that are great,” Fairey said. “Having that new found appreciation for all the little things, it gave me perspective even post college. It showed me that things might not be great, but there’s still a lot to appreciate. Being able to understand that was something that helped me take a big step in maturing. It was a blessing in disguise.”
While Clemson ended its season in the ACC tournament, Fairey’s 2021 season started in June. He was playing in the Valley League, a summer ball league in Virginia.
It had been a little less than 15 months since he stepped into the batter’s box in a real game, but Fairey was starting for the Strasburg Express. That new appreciation for the game came out in his first at bat.
“The one of the biggest things I learned was how much I love baseball,” Fairey said. “I remember it was almost like my first at bat ever. I was so excited. it was excitement paired with gratitude paired with a competitive edge. It was all the emotions that you could imagine going into that first at bat.
“Once I started playing, I started having success against some good arms. I think sitting out my junior year kind of helped me in some regards because that appreciation that I found for the game while I was sitting out came to play when I was playing this summer.”
While he was a member of the Strasburg Express, Fairey raked, hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 14 steals in 41 games. The summer success helped Fairey in two ways: it boosted his confidence and it showed what he could do when he he was being a consistent player.
“It fed into my confidence. That’s something really up until this year that I’ve lacked,” Fairey said. “I’ve always been confident but I never have understood what it was like to feel confidence. Even when I was struggling, I would go up to the plate and say ‘I’m a damn good hitter. I’m about to get a hit right here.’ Whether I did or not, I was able to keep that mindset to the next at bat. It gave me a chip on my shoulder whenever I went to bat.
“Coming back here in the fall, I had a pretty good fall and a really good spring. That confidence just keep feeding on itself and ultimately helped me become a better baseball player. That’s something that I’m working with now, trying to get back into a rhythm. I know once I find it, I’m going to be in a groove and ready to go.”
Seven hundred nine days after his heroic single, Fairey was finally in a Clemson lineup again. The confidence that he built up during the summer was on full display on opening day, as he drove in Clemson’s third run of the year with a sharply hit single through the right side of the infield. Fairey finished the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in the nine-run win.