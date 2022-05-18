Early on, there were a lot of expectations for the Ninety Six softball team. The Wildcats entered the season as one of the top teams in the state, winning the 2019 state championship and reaching the 2021 Upper State semifinals.
But early in the year, things weren’t going right. Four of the first 12 games of the season were canceled because of rain, while in the eight games they had played, the Wildcats were sitting at just 4-4.
While the offense sputtered at different points of the season with rain killing any momentum they would have, the Wildcats’ biggest problem early on was the lack of vocal leadership, most of which graduated last year.
So Gracie Lollis stepped in to fill that void.
“We needed some good leadership this year, and I felt like it was best that I stepped up and took control of situations on the field and just try to keep everyone together,” Lollis said. “We’re a young team, so we need someone to constantly be on the girls. That’s why I really decided to step in and try to help out. I’m trying to teach a new way to the younger girls, and hopefully, they’ll understand that.”
Lollis’ game usually spoke for itself, as she has played in the program since the seventh grade. She owns the school record for games played (129), runs scored (154) and hits (176), while driving in 147 runs with 62 extra-base hits and a career .416 batting average. Least of all, she was the 2019 2A State Player of the Year.
“Gracie has always been the ‘lead by example. I’m going to hustle after this ball, I want you to hit me this hard ball,’ things like that,” Ninety Six coach John Coster said. “Now she’s stepped up into that vocal role. It’s been tremendous. These girls idolize her.”
During basketball season, Lollis started her transition into a vocal leader, helping the Wildcats to a second-round playoff appearance for the first time in several years. She called plays and was the primary ballhandler whenever the Wildcats faced a press defense. That vocal leadership transitioned to the softball field, as Coster will relay any information to Lollis, who will distribute it to the rest of the team.
“He tells me stuff and I go tell the team, to let them know ‘I’m telling y’all this now because if he starts yelling at you, it’s over. So you have to pick it up now before he starts getting onto you,’” Lollis said. “That’s really what he and I connected on really well this year was just communicating with each other to talk to the team and let them know what needs to be done better. ... Once I have to say something to them, then they know that if he has to talk to them, we’re going to be running, he’s going to be on us about it.”
Along with becoming more of a vocal leader in the dugout, she plays an important role on the field, aligning the infield into different defenses. Whenever a Wildcat pitcher needs to settle down, Lollis will call time and come from shortstop, usually pulling the whole infield in with her, instead of a coach coming out onto the field to try to settle the team down.
“She’s been doing a great job,” Coster said. “The girls look up to her and they respond to her. When she says something, she gets them going. Hats off to Gracie Lollis for keeping everyone composed. She’s a great leader. She loves these girls.”
